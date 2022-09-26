Read full article on original website
Kid Cudi’s songs come to life in ‘Entergalactic’ TV feature
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the project’s songs without depending on short music videos. The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an anthology series,...
'Young Royals': Wilhelm vows to make August's life hell in Season 2 footage
"Young Royals," a Swedish teen drama starring Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg and Malte Gårdinger, will return on Netflix in November.
Spice Girls to release 25th-anniversary edition of ‘Spiceworld,’ Mel B hints at reunion tour
It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the people of the world were told to “spice up their life” by the fab five from across the pond. The Spice Girls are commemorating the 25th anniversary of their sophomore album “Spiceworld” by releasing a special edition of the project that includes previously unreleased live […]
