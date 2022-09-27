Read full article on original website
Paris Food Tech Startup Raises $80M to Expand Virtual Food Delivery Franchise
Food tech startup Not So Dark (NSD) has raised $80 million in a Series B funding round it will use to further expand its virtual food delivery franchise model across Europe. The funding was led by Kharis Capital and Verlinvest, with additional participation from Conviviality Ventures. With the fresh capital, the company has raised $105 million to date, Tech Funding News reported on Monday (Sept. 26).
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
inTEST Corporation to Demonstrate Innovative SCAiLX™ Zoom Block Camera Technology at Vision 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany
MT. LAUREL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced today the introduction of its all-new SCAiLX Zoom Block cameras developed by Videology, an inTEST Company in the Process Technologies division. The Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI (artificial intelligence) on the Edge platform. Videology will be demonstrating SCAiLX cameras at the upcoming Vision 2022 trade show in Stuttgart, Germany. The show, which is the largest imaging event of its kind in Europe, will take place from October 4 th to October 6 th. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005332/en/ Developed by Videology, an inTEST company, the Zoom Block camera with SCAiLX technology is a first-to-market product with custom AI on the Edge platform. (Photo: Business Wire)
VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Japan meetings
TOKYO (AP) — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday. The morning meeting on her last full day in Tokyo reflects the administration’s focus on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and expanding the supply chain for critical materials. The economy’s vulnerability to disruptions in the flow of computer chips was revealed during the pandemic, when a shortage helped increase costs and stall the assembly of cars and other products. “The citizens and the people of our countries rely on products without even knowing sometimes how reliant those products are on semiconductor chips,” Harris said during the meeting at the U.S. ambassador’s residence.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common
While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water from space to real estate.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Animal Vaccine Developer Vbiosci Nets Hundreds of Mns of CNY in Series B Round
Vbiosci (Chinese: 鼎持生物), a leading innovative animal vaccine company, has completed hundreds of millions of CNY in Series B Round, which was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and China Reclamation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金), followed by Longqing Capital (Chinese: 两山基金), Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资), Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投) and Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本). WinX Capital (Chinese: 凯乘资本) served as the financial adviser.
The Digital Sovereignty Movement Could Lead to a Data Trade War Featured
The amount of data produced every day is mind-boggling. Whenever we tap a Facebook ad, send an email or swipe our credit cards, we generate massive amounts of data at the speed of a simple click and transaction. For example, roughly 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day, largely due to the acceleration and growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).
Execs Eyeing Supply Base Changes & Capability Investments to Meet New Challenges
Sourcing executives are taking on higher profiles and expanded responsibilities as many companies grapple with inflation, persistent supply chain snarls and geopolitical turmoil. In this environment of heightened scrutiny, major aspects of sourcing—speed to market, risk assessment and end-to-end visibility into product development—are becoming increasingly commonplace on corporate board agendas. PwC recently conducted an in-depth survey of 40 sourcing executives. We asked about their plans and investments to better gauge how they are working to boost supply-chain resilience and cut costs—often via supplier diversification and more favorable tax and economic policies in different regions. Given the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising...
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
Isuzu Launches New Allison-Equipped FVR Truck in Taiwan
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that Isuzu has introduced its new medium-duty FVR 18.5T truck featuring the Allison 3000 Series™ 6-speed fully automatic transmission in Taiwan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006024/en/ Isuzu and Taipei Triangle Motors Ltd (TTM), the sole distributor and dealer of Isuzu vehicles in Taiwan, recently held an event to unveil the new FVR 18.5 T model. The Allison-equipped medium-duty truck was designed for Taiwan’s pick up and delivery, and utility applications in compliance with Euro 6 emission standards.(Photo: Business Wire)
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
The Digital Oilfield: Re-Imagining Sustainability Amidst Record Profits, Global Challenges Featured
Persistent volatility in oil and gas markets worldwide has not only resulted in consumers rethinking the most efficient ways to get from point A to point B, it has also, surprisingly, given leaders in these industries opportunities to both reimagine as well as rethink investment in their core operations moving forward.
Toyota global vehicle output rises 44.3% in Aug to record for month
TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Thursday its global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas.
Taiwan says chip companies in talks about Europe investment
TAIPEI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Some Taiwanese chip companies are in talks with European countries about investments there, a government minister said on Wednesday, adding the administration was "pleased" to see efforts by local companies to work with democratic allies.
Ooredoo Group Plans to Sell its Tower Portfolio
In line with its evolved strategy to shift towards an asset-light model, Ooredoo announced that it is preparing for a potential carve out of its tower portfolio to extract optimal value from its infrastructure and create more value for customers and shareholders. The company’s tower portfolio comprises about 20 thousand...
Liberty City Ventures Leads $40M Series A for MPCH Labs
The latest raise comes before MPCH launches its first product, Fraction, based on multiparty computation technology. Technology venture studio MPCH Labs developing multiparty computation (MPC) technology has closed a $40 million Series A led by Liberty City Ventures. Other investors who participated in the round include QCP Capital, Mantis VC,...
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
