O2 Telefónica and Telekom are working together to close mobile network gaps in rural areas. The two companies have been working more closely together since last year to improve mobile coverage and are now jointly providing better mobile communications in the so-called "gray spots." With mutual access to 200 mobile sites each, the two mobile network operators have now launched the live operation of their cooperation. By the end of the year, both network operators will grant each other reciprocal access to up to 700 sites each. In this way, they will improve mobile coverage for several 100,000 people throughout Germany.

