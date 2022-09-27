Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Mavenir's 2G, 4G & 5G Open RAN Radios Now Made in India
Mavenir today announced to have commenced the production of 2G, 4G and 5G Open RAN Radios for the OpenBeamTM portfolio in India, for Indian and other prominent worldwide bands. OpenBeam offers an innovative radio portfolio, cost-efficient, intelligent radios that meet the critical demands placed on today’s networks including massive MIMO,...
thefastmode.com
Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan
Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
thefastmode.com
Astella, Astri HK Collaborate to Demo Live E2E 5G Integrated Small Cells at MWC
Astella Technologies (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of 5G integrated small cells at the MWC Las Vegas 2022, being held in Las Vegas from 28 September to 30 September 2022.
Vendease Raises $30M to Improve Restaurant Procurement Across Africa
Restaurant procurement platform Vendease raised $30 million in a mix of equity funding and debt financing to expand its marketplace across Africa and consolidate operations in Nigeria and Ghana. The Y Combinator-backed digital platform enables eight cities in Nigeria and Ghana to buy food supplies at lower prices than what...
thefastmode.com
Zain KSA Deploys Huawei's New 5G RAN Product MetaAAU
Zain KSA in cooperation with Huawei deployed the third-generation 5G RAN product MetaAAU for the 5G carrier aggregation coverage extension. Zain KSA is serving a growing 5G customer base with plans to become a one-stop digital partner and business technology provider in Saudi Arabia. To provide more capacity to 5G users, Zain KSA incorporated an additional 5G carrier, seeking to support more 5G use cases, including cloud computing, IoT, AI, and machine learning solutions while continuing to deliver excellent user experiences. By integrating MetaAAU into its 5G network, Zain KSA will enable more users to benefit from its wide range of services after expanding coverage and capacity and increasing the network speed.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
O2 Telefónica, Telekom Collaborate to Cover Rural Gray Spots
O2 Telefónica and Telekom are working together to close mobile network gaps in rural areas. The two companies have been working more closely together since last year to improve mobile coverage and are now jointly providing better mobile communications in the so-called "gray spots." With mutual access to 200 mobile sites each, the two mobile network operators have now launched the live operation of their cooperation. By the end of the year, both network operators will grant each other reciprocal access to up to 700 sites each. In this way, they will improve mobile coverage for several 100,000 people throughout Germany.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone UK Partners with Multiverse on Apprentice Pilot Scheme
Vodafone has announced a new partnership with Multiverse which will offer Apprentices the opportunity to become a highly-skilled Junior Software Engineer within just 15 months, reducing the time it takes them to be qualified by 68%. The pilot programme, launched this month with new recruits across Vodafone’s technology division, has...
thefastmode.com
The Digital Sovereignty Movement Could Lead to a Data Trade War Featured
The amount of data produced every day is mind-boggling. Whenever we tap a Facebook ad, send an email or swipe our credit cards, we generate massive amounts of data at the speed of a simple click and transaction. For example, roughly 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created every day, largely due to the acceleration and growth of the Internet of Things (IoT).
thefastmode.com
ETI Guinea Selects Alepo Digital BSS to Transform FTTH Services
Responding to growing demand for high-quality data services, Guinea’s leading service provider ETI SA is transforming its network by implementing digital enablement expert Alepo’s industry-leading BSS Transformation. The advanced platform will modernize the operator’s existing FTTH services, as well as provide support for the future launch of its...
itsecuritywire.com
Neustar Security Services strengthens its network of partners in the EMEA region
Neustar Security Services , the leading global provider of cloud-based security services driving global business success online, is expanding its ecosystem of partners in key technology centers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa. These new partners are: CyberArm in Lebanon; Infinity IT in the Netherlands; Arcane BT in Turkey; Caretower, an Integrity 360 company , in the UK; and K-Tel in Germany.
thefastmode.com
Vietnam's FPT Software Ventures into Chipmaking
Vietnam’s leading ICT company FPT Software has launched a new subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, marking a key milestone for the company as it enters the booming semiconductor industry. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software aims to gain a slice of Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60 percent of...
thefastmode.com
Huawei ADN Partners with Global Operators to Evolve Towards High-Level AN
The Autonomous Networks Leadership Forum was successfully held by TM Forum during Digital Transformation World (DTW). The industry leaders from AIS, MTN, and Telecom Argentina shared their Autonomous Networks (AN) strategies, thoughts and practices. Marvin Liu, Huawei ADN industry Marketing Director, delivered a speech titled "Pave the Way to High-Level Autonomous Networks with Huawei ADN Solution."
Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says
OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's coast guard discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, a spokesperson told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.
thefastmode.com
Ant Group's Alipay+ to Offer Cashless Travel in South Korea
Leading mobile payment providers across Asia announced an integration of Alipay+ cross-border digital payment solutions in South Korea in an effort to jointly promote cashless travel in the country. Users of e-wallets including AlipayHK, GCash (the Philippines), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and TrueMoney (Thailand) are able to pay at...
airtrafficmanagement.net
BLADE and Eve Announce UAM Strategic Partnership
FlyBlade India (“BLADE India”), a joint venture between Hunch Ventures and Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE), and Eve Air Mobility (“Eve”) (NYSE: EVEX; EVEXW) announced today a strategic partnership which includes a non-binding order of up to 200 electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL” or Electric Vertical Aircraft, “EVA”) Dvehicles, service and support, and Eve’s Urban Air Traffic Management (“UATM”) software solution. The companies also plan to collaborate on a three-month pilot project connecting passengers using helicopters.
fundselectorasia.com
Calastone sets up regional HQ in Singapore
Global funds network Calastone has announced the opening of its regional headquarters in Singapore. Ross Fox, managing director for Asia Pacific, has relocated to Singapore from Sydney to take up the reins having previously been responsible for managing Calastone’s Australia office. Fox has more than 15 years experience in...
financefeeds.com
Astar Network’s ad features 329 top brands to support Web3 in Japan
Blockchain innovation hub Astar Network is making strides in promoting the Web3 adoption worldwide. In yet another milestone, the smart contracts platform has run a national newspaper ad in Japan that set a new global record with participation from 329 blue-chip firms. On September 26th, Nikkei published an advertisement featuring...
UAE Installs Bread-Dispensing Robots Around Dubai To Help Feed Those in Need
LBX Food Robotics (formerly known as LeBread Xpress) announced today they have partnered with The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) Foundation to install bread-dispensing robots throughout Dubai to help feed those in food insecure situations. The custom-built Bake Xpress machines will provide a selection of complimentary local breads and pitas and will give customers the ability to make voluntary monetary donations.
Smart Retail Brands Drive Hybrid Shopping Experience in the UAE
In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), retailers are increasingly denying the distinction between online and in-store shopping, and the country has emerged as one of the world’s most advanced in terms of the “phygital” retail experience. Consumers in the UAE are among the most willing to embrace...
