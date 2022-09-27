ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Marshall University president vows students will graduate debt-free within next decade

By COURTNEY HESSLER chessler@hdmediallc.com
Williamson Daily News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Daily News

Editorial: Smith's plan for debt-free education is worth pursuing

Marshall University President Brad D. Smith says he wants to raise $300 million in the next 10 years so the school’s students can graduate debt-free. This is one of the best ideas to come out of Old Main in years. “Marshall is a gateway institution. We welcome talented students...
COLLEGES
Black Enterprise

NCES Data Show Black or African American Graduates Who Took Out Federal Student Loans Owed Average of 105% of the Initial Loan Values 4 Years After Graduation

Among 2015–16 college graduates with bachelor’s degrees who took out federal student loans, Black or African American graduates owed an average of 105% of the original amount borrowed four years after graduation. This compared to 73% for white borrowers, according to one of two reports released today by...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marshall University#University President#Student Debt#Federal Grants#Linus College#Student Loan Debt#Huntington#The Associated Press#The Federal Reserve
NBC Chicago

How Many Illinois Residents Qualify For Student Debt Relief?

A plan announced last month by President Joe Biden offers student debt relief to millions of Americans, though not everybody with student debt is eligible. According to the White House, more than 40 million Americans are eligible for student debt relief under the plan, with almost 20 million borrowers eligible to have their student debt entirely wiped out.
ILLINOIS STATE
Money

How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program

Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Education
CNET

Student Loans: When to Fill Out the Student Debt Forgiveness Application

Very soon, you'll be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt relieved if you owe money on student loans and you're eligible for forgiveness. Also, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
GOBankingRates

Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)

The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
newsy.com

Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October

An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
EDUCATION
CNET

Student Loans: When You Can Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

As much as $20,000 of student loan debt could soon be forgiven in the coming months for those who owe money on student loans. In addition to the cancellation, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. If you're not eligible for the student loan forgiveness -- or if you'll still owe money after the debt is canceled -- you won't have to make a payment until January 2023.
EDUCATION
Fortune

What borrowers should do now to prepare for student debt forgiveness

Applications for President Joe Biden’s one-time widespread student loan forgiveness aren’t available yet—but there are still a number of steps borrowers can take to prepare for when they are. Biden announced last month his administration would forgive up to $20,000 for federal borrowers who were Pell Grant...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy