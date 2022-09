LEWISVILLE, Texas — Two people have been killed after a car struck them in Lewisville on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to WFAA. Police said a man in his 60s was driving east on Farm Road 3040 – also known as Round Grove Road – and struck a man and woman who were believed to be 30 to 40 years old. The driver stayed at the scene, police said.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO