HENDERSON, Nev. -- Mark Scheifele can sense an urgency among the Winnipeg Jets heading into this season. The Jets, who host the New York Rangers in their regular-season opener Oct. 14, are eager to rebound after failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2016-17 and know the clock is ticking for their core. Scheifele, forward Blake Wheeler, defensemen Brenden Dillon and Dylan DeMelo and goalie Connor Hellebuyck are each two seasons from being eligible to become unrestricted free agents. Forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton and defensemen Neal Pionk and Nate Schmidt can become unrestricted free agents the following season.

