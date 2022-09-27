Read full article on original website
Sheldon Keefe drops truth bomb on Maple Leafs after crushing update on John Tavares’ injury
John Tavares will not be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs open their 2022-23 NHL season schedule against the Boston Bruins at home on Oct. 12. He will not even be there for several games beyond that, as he is expected to miss three weeks due to an upper-body (oblique) injury he suffered during last Saturday’s preseason game against the Ottawa Senators, as reported by Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde still laughing about handsome ranking
Derek Lalonde is still laughing about the ranking that placed his looks near the top among NHL coaches. There's a lot for Lalonde to do in his role as first-year head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, and it's nice to have something lighthearted to break up the workload. Lalonde finished his Wednesday...
Preview: Blues at Blackhawks
How about preseason hockey on back-to-back nights?. The St. Louis Blues (2-0) will travel to United Center on Tuesday to face the division rival Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Blues have started the exhibition schedule with two consecutive wins, beating the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Saturday night in...
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
Scheifele talks Jets culture, urgency to win in Q&A with NHL.com
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Mark Scheifele can sense an urgency among the Winnipeg Jets heading into this season. The Jets, who host the New York Rangers in their regular-season opener Oct. 14, are eager to rebound after failing to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the first time since 2016-17 and know the clock is ticking for their core. Scheifele, forward Blake Wheeler, defensemen Brenden Dillon and Dylan DeMelo and goalie Connor Hellebuyck are each two seasons from being eligible to become unrestricted free agents. Forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton and defensemen Neal Pionk and Nate Schmidt can become unrestricted free agents the following season.
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-3 loss by the Jets on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Both teams were sporting orange decals on their helmets ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday. Veteran Brendan Gallagher finally made his preseason debut for head coach...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kampf, Murray, Tavares & Muzzin
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll report that David Kampf has returned to training camp after missing a few days for personal reasons. Second, I’ll look forward to seeing goalie Matt Murray in the net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Third and...
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers
The Sabres will ice a veteran roster for their first home game of the preseason against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Craig Anderson will start in goal. The lineup will feature four of the Sabres' five leading scorers from last season (Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin, and Kyle Okposo).
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Couturier won't need surgery for Flyers
Canucks' Mikheyev week to week with lower-body injury; Kaprizov remains sidelined for Wild. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Philadelphia Flyers. Sean Couturier will not need surgery for an upper-body...
MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL
When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup
Bobrovsky allows five goals for Panthers; Lankinen, Predators shut out Lightning. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 28 shots for the Florida Panthers in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday. Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers. Derek...
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
Ducks Sign Defensemen Hinds to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed defenseman Tyson Hinds to a three-year entry-level contract. Hinds, 19 (3/12/03), split his third Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season with Rimouski and Sherbrooke in 2022-23, combining for 12-23=35 points and a +28 rating in 61 games. He also appeared in 11 QMJHL Playoff games last season, earning 1-3=4 points, tied for second among Phoenix blueliners in points and assists.
CAMP: Oilers entering the second stage of Training Camp
EDMONTON, AB - Training Camp Stage Two: Activate. Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, his coaching staff and management began their evaluations of the 52 players (five goaltenders, 17 defencemen and 30 forwards) in attendance at Oilers Training Camp during the first seven days that featured medicals, meetings, practices and three pre-season games.
