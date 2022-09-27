ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

AFP

Hurricane Ian pounds Florida, leaves millions in dark

Hurricane Ian left much of coastal southwest Florida in darkness early Thursday, bringing "catastrophic" flooding that left officials readying a huge emergency response to a storm of rare intensity. The storm was set to move across central Florida before emerging in the Atlantic Ocean later Thursday.
WPXI Pittsburgh

VP Harris caps Asia trip with stop at DMZ dividing Koreas

PANMUNJOM, Korea — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris capped her four-day trip to Asia with a stop Thursday at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula as she emphasized U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies in the face of an increasingly aggressive North Korea.
The Associated Press

Canada into women's World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

SYDNEY (AP) — No one on Canada’s roster was alive the last team the team won a medal at the women’s World Cup. Now the Canadians are a win away from winning one for the first time since 1986, when they captured the bronze. Kia Nurse scored 17 points to lead a balanced Canada team to a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico on Thursday in the quarterfinals. “It’s really special,” Nurse said. “It’s been a work in progress for us and we all felt the disappointments. Quarterfinals have been our downfall for a long time and to be able to get over that hump. . .. I think our country is continuing to get really excited about basketball in the grassroots programs and this is just the start of what we can accomplish.” Next up is a matchup Friday with the U.S., which beat Serbia 88-55. In other quarterfinal games later Thursday, France played China and Belgium faced host Australia.
Money

San Jose, California

Located smack in the middle of Santa Clara Valley, San Jose is known as the birthplace of tech innovation, its commitment to creativity and its cultural diversity. The city is home to more than 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people, including Apple, Cisco Systems, Western Digital, eBay, PayPal and Zoom.
Money

Kirkwood, Missouri

Just off Interstate 44 in Missouri, you’ll find Kirkwood, a small town known for its 125-year-old train station and walkable historic downtown with lots of local restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops. Visitors can also shop Kirkwood’s Farmer’s Market from April through December, a community staple that’s been in operation for over 40 years.
