pymnts.com
EMEA Daily: Mollie Launches Capital Division to Help SMBs Tap Funding
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Dutch FinTech Mollie has launched Mollie Capital, which will offer loans of up to 250,000 euros ($240,500) to eligible SMB customers. Meanwhile, shares in the Italian payment provider Nexi rose as the firm projected above-expedited growth in the next three years.
ESW and SEKO Logistics Announce Joint Partnership
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- ESW, the world’s leading direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics (SEKO), a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced today that they have entered into a new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. The alliance, which helps to address the rising cost of cross-border ecommerce for DTC brands, will facilitate improved cost, time and compliance benefits, and unlock access to a global ecommerce market expecting record growth again in 2022 to more than $5.55 trillion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927006028/en/ ESW, the world’s leading DTC ecommerce company, and SEKO Logistics, a leading global logistics provider, jointly announced their new partnership agreement providing mutually complementary services to each other’s clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Versa Networks, Nabiq to Deliver SASE-enabled Advanced Private 5G Services in Japan
Versa Networks and Nabiq of Japan announced their new partnership to deliver advanced Private 5G services for enterprise customers throughout Japan. Leveraging integrated security, networking and Versa’s platform for hosting 5G Core technology, Nabiq is offering these new capabilities as a managed service for its enterprise customers and local 5G partners, such as Tamagawa Holdings.
thefastmode.com
Hiya, Ericsson Partner to Provide Network-based Call Protection to MNOs
Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, announced a new partnership with Ericsson to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).
thefastmode.com
StackPath's New IP Spotlight Provides IP Threat Information
StackPath, a leading platform of edge computing, edge delivery, and edge security solutions, has introduced IP Spotlight, a feature allowing StackPath WAF Essentials, Professional, and Enterprise customers to track and gather meaningful data on IP addresses for no additional cost. Data provided includes:. - IP threat summary, including a risk...
thefastmode.com
ETI Guinea Selects Alepo Digital BSS to Transform FTTH Services
Responding to growing demand for high-quality data services, Guinea’s leading service provider ETI SA is transforming its network by implementing digital enablement expert Alepo’s industry-leading BSS Transformation. The advanced platform will modernize the operator’s existing FTTH services, as well as provide support for the future launch of its...
thefastmode.com
Cloudflare Expands its Zero Trust Platform with CASB & DLP Services
Cloudflare announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare’s Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user...
thefastmode.com
NTT DATA to Acquire Apisero to Boost Cloud & Data Offering
NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apisero, a leading global MuleSoft consulting firm. The acquisition supports NTT DATA’s strategy to be the preferred digital innovation partner in the market providing clients end-to-end cloud and data and engineering capabilities. and adds approximately 2,100 global resources.
thefastmode.com
Fujitsu Powers 5G Service Automation in Open RAN
Fujitsu Network Communications introduced the Virtuora® Service Management and Orchestration (SMO) offering to enable intelligent, automated and adaptive service delivery over multi-layer, multi-vendor mobile networks, subnets, network slices and the cloud. This unified, O-Cloud-enabled software solution provides lifecycle service orchestration, control and management across open RAN networks, and helps...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Linnworks Acquires SkuVault, Expands Omnichannel Presence
Linnworks acquired SkuVault, bringing together two companies with a shared vision of accelerating growth for omnichannel sellers. “We are very excited for the combination of our local and global talent that will drive significant value to our customers, employees and partners,” says Callum Campbell, CEO of Linnworks. “We deeply appreciate SkuVault’s leading position within the North American market, driven by its highly differentiated product that offers rich features and functionality across the IMS and OMS value chain, as well as its deep WMS and third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities. We look forward to the depth of experience and spirit of innovation that the SkuVault team will bring to the shared company.”
thefastmode.com
The Digital Oilfield: Re-Imagining Sustainability Amidst Record Profits, Global Challenges Featured
Persistent volatility in oil and gas markets worldwide has not only resulted in consumers rethinking the most efficient ways to get from point A to point B, it has also, surprisingly, given leaders in these industries opportunities to both reimagine as well as rethink investment in their core operations moving forward.
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Federated Wireless Launches Subscription-based Private Wireless-as-a-Service
Federated Wireless, the leader in private wireless and shared spectrum innovation, announced they have launched a new subscription-based managed service to give enterprise IT and OT leaders the simplest path to connect modern, industry-specific use cases over next-generation private wireless networks. Private Wireless-as-a-Service by Federated Wireless delivers a simple 3-step...
thefastmode.com
ADRF Launches New DAS C-band Solution for Indoor 5G Networks
Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), the largest pure-play distributed antenna system (DAS) and repeater provider, announced the launch of its new ADXV DAS C-band solution and the SDRX C-band repeater. The solutions allow mobile carriers, building owners, system integrators, and neutral hosts to bring ubiquitous 5G coverage for buildings and venues...
thefastmode.com
Parsec Unveils New 4-in-1 C-Band Antennas for Private 5G /LTE Networks
Parsec Antennas, an American high-performance antenna manufacturer, unveiled two new 4-in-1 antennas optimized for maximum speed, coverage and capacity in the C-Band spectrum. The Parsec Chinook and Greyhound series 4x4 multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) antennas deliver outstanding mid-band performance for high-speed private 5G/ LTE networks. As Tier 1 service providers build...
thefastmode.com
MTN Aims to Achieve L3 Autonomous Network by 2023 & L4 by 2025
TM Forum's annual Digital Transformation World (DTW) is a major event in the telecom industry. After being held online for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, the event was back to being in-person in 2022 in the hopes of facilitating more in-depth conversations. As a leading operator in Africa,...
thefastmode.com
Ooredoo Group Plans to Sell its Tower Portfolio
In line with its evolved strategy to shift towards an asset-light model, Ooredoo announced that it is preparing for a potential carve out of its tower portfolio to extract optimal value from its infrastructure and create more value for customers and shareholders. The company’s tower portfolio comprises about 20 thousand...
thefastmode.com
O2 Telefónica, Telekom Collaborate to Cover Rural Gray Spots
O2 Telefónica and Telekom are working together to close mobile network gaps in rural areas. The two companies have been working more closely together since last year to improve mobile coverage and are now jointly providing better mobile communications in the so-called "gray spots." With mutual access to 200 mobile sites each, the two mobile network operators have now launched the live operation of their cooperation. By the end of the year, both network operators will grant each other reciprocal access to up to 700 sites each. In this way, they will improve mobile coverage for several 100,000 people throughout Germany.
thefastmode.com
Astella, Astri HK Collaborate to Demo Live E2E 5G Integrated Small Cells at MWC
Astella Technologies (Astella), and Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited (ASTRI) collaborate with 5G industry leaders to deliver a live, 5G end-to-end demonstration of 5G integrated small cells at the MWC Las Vegas 2022, being held in Las Vegas from 28 September to 30 September 2022.
thefastmode.com
Bluesky Selects Ericsson to Upgrade its Network in American Samoa
Ericsson announced that it will partner with Bluesky, a telecommunications and network service provider in the United States Territory of American Samoa, to provide equipment and services to modernize their network in the region. The project will include the Ericsson Radio System, industry-leading Cloud Core, Cloud Unified Data Management ,...
