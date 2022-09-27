Linnworks acquired SkuVault, bringing together two companies with a shared vision of accelerating growth for omnichannel sellers. “We are very excited for the combination of our local and global talent that will drive significant value to our customers, employees and partners,” says Callum Campbell, CEO of Linnworks. “We deeply appreciate SkuVault’s leading position within the North American market, driven by its highly differentiated product that offers rich features and functionality across the IMS and OMS value chain, as well as its deep WMS and third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities. We look forward to the depth of experience and spirit of innovation that the SkuVault team will bring to the shared company.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO