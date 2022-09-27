A lot of players have suited up for the Winnipeg Jets, few have transcended time and certainly no one like Dale Hawerchuk. It is only fitting the Jets commemorate his legacy and impact on the city with the unveiling of a statue to memorialize the greatest player in franchise history. After being drafted first overall in 1981, he promptly scored 103 points on his way to winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. From that point on, he became the face of the franchise for the entirety of the 1980s.

