ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jimmy Vesey shines again in battle to make New York Rangers

Jimmy Vesey is making a strong case to turn his Professional Tryout (PTO) into a standard NHL contract. In two preseason games, the 29 year-old forward has 1 goal and 2 assists as he continues to separate himself from the pack of players fighting for one of the few open spots on the roster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Sept. 29: NHL Preseason Roundup

Bobrovsky allows five goals for Panthers; Lankinen, Predators shut out Lightning. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 28 shots for the Florida Panthers in a 5-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday. Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour scored for the Panthers. Derek...
NHL
NHL

Blues 4, Blackhawks 1

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks lost Luke Richardson's first game as an NHL coach, 4-1 to the St. Louis Blues at United Center on Tuesday. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists, Brayden Schenn had two assists, and Jordan Binnington stopped 20 of 21 shots playing the first two periods for St. Louis, which scored three power-play goals. Vadim Zherenko made 11 saves.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 27, the following roster transactions:. - Forwards Colt Conrad, Daniel D'Amato, Connor Ford, Patrick Guay, Marcus Kallionkieli, Kyle Marino, Lynden McCallum, Mason Primeau and Alex Swetlikoff; defensemen Connor Corcoran and Peter DiLiberatore; and goaltenders Jordan Papirny and Isaiah Saville have been assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Roy
Person
Vladislav Tretiak
Person
Bruce Bennett
Person
Tony Esposito
Person
Phil Esposito
Person
Ken Dryden
Person
Martin Brodeur
Person
Yvan Cournoyer
Person
Paul Henderson
NHL

Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season

After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
NHL

How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs

NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summit Series#Canadian#The Hall Of Fame#Team Canada#Toronto Star#Luzhniki Palace Of Sports#Hockey Hall Of Fame
NHL

WPG@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-3 loss by the Jets on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Both teams were sporting orange decals on their helmets ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday. Veteran Brendan Gallagher finally made his preseason debut for head coach...
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Flames at Kraken

Mix of 2021-22 scorers and top draft choices from this summer make preseason debuts against division foe Calgary Tuesday, plus forward depth personified. Coach Dave Hakstol split his squad during early training camp because it's difficult to fit nearly 60 players on one sheet of ice for the fast-moving drills, repetition and individual instruction that all NHL coaching staffs seek. That's why two primary groups have been skating and training at Kraken Community Iceplex over the last week.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets’ Properly Honouring Dale Hawerchuk with Statue Unveiling

A lot of players have suited up for the Winnipeg Jets, few have transcended time and certainly no one like Dale Hawerchuk. It is only fitting the Jets commemorate his legacy and impact on the city with the unveiling of a statue to memorialize the greatest player in franchise history. After being drafted first overall in 1981, he promptly scored 103 points on his way to winning the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. From that point on, he became the face of the franchise for the entirety of the 1980s.
NHL
markerzone.com

DAVID QUINN ABSOLUTELY ROASTS DETROIT'S NEW COACH IN INTERVIEW

Earlier this week, an unofficial study was conducted ranking the NHL's head coaches based on how handsome they are. Clearly just an internet stunt, the leaderboard still had some seriously puzzling ratings, even for the internet. To name a few fairly egregious examples, San Jose's David Quinn, Martin St. Louis,...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)

WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
NHL
NHL

Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury

Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
NHL
NHL

Five prospects to watch during preseason

Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
NHL
NHL

Rangers had tumultuous first training camp in 1926

Smythe put together strong team, was 'shattered' to be replaced by Patrick. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, with NHL training camps underway, Fischler looks back 96 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Ducks Sign Defensemen Hinds to Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed defenseman Tyson Hinds to a three-year entry-level contract. Hinds, 19 (3/12/03), split his third Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season with Rimouski and Sherbrooke in 2022-23, combining for 12-23=35 points and a +28 rating in 61 games. He also appeared in 11 QMJHL Playoff games last season, earning 1-3=4 points, tied for second among Phoenix blueliners in points and assists.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

CAMP: Oilers entering the second stage of Training Camp

EDMONTON, AB - Training Camp Stage Two: Activate. Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, his coaching staff and management began their evaluations of the 52 players (five goaltenders, 17 defencemen and 30 forwards) in attendance at Oilers Training Camp during the first seven days that featured medicals, meetings, practices and three pre-season games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets’ Prospect Maenalanen Turning Heads in Training Camp

He has boldly played himself into the “who could crack the roster” conversation after only two exhibition games. Following the Jets’ first preseason match in Edmonton, he was scheduled to be a scratch for the their next game two nights later — a home game against the Ottawa Senators — but that changed.
NHL
NHL

Bally Sports North Announces 2022-23 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Bally Sports North, the television home of the Minnesota Wild, today announced plans to televise four Minnesota Wild 2022-23 preseason games. Preseason coverage begins today when the Wild travel to Dallas to take on the Stars. The Wild then head to Milwaukee and Fiserv Form for a match-up with the Blackhawks on Sunday, October 2.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy