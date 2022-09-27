Read full article on original website
In Oregon, farmers are revamping century-old irrigation canals to stem water loss
Converting irrigation ditches into pipelines can save water — and create a new source of renewable energy. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. In the desert of central Oregon, east of the Cascade mountains, farmers have been working the arid...
WWEEK
Turning Fish Grease Into Diesel Fuel Could Solve Oregon’s Carbon Problem. Why Are Enviros So Queasy?
At the Quincy Grange Hall near Clatskanie last week, 75 farmers and residents of the lowlands along the Columbia River debated the future of a clean-fuels project that could slash carbon emissions by 7 million metric tons a year. That’s the equivalent of taking a million cars off Oregon roads....
opb.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
opb.org
As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
brewpublic.com
Gigantic Brewing & Weird Portland United Partner on Mike Bennett’s Day Off IPA
Portland, Ore., Sept 21st, 2022 – Gigantic Brewing Company’s ongoing collaboration with 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Weird Portland United (WPU) returns for a 3rd round with a beer celebrating the work of one of the city’s most prolific and high profile artists, Mike Bennett. From the now iconic ‘Slow Down’ critter signs, to the recent Dinolandia experience in downtown Portland, or any number of alphabet-themed front porch installations at his own house, Mike’s art has woven itself into the fabric of daily life in Portland. Known for working incredibly long periods without break, Mike’s newest project, an immersive fantasy adventure coffee house called Wonderwood Springs, is set to open mid-October. ‘Mike Bennett’s Day Off’ honors Mike’s industrious spirit, celebrates his accomplishments, and reminds us all to ‘SLOW DOWN’ every once in a while.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Oregon DuneFest
Dangle the opportunity to put the hammer down on more than a dozen square-miles of the largest coastal dune complexes in the world, add in partying with family and friends at sand camps, spice it up a bit with a variety of motorsports competition and nightly concerts, and it's easy to see why the five-day DuneFest has drawn thousands of avid sand-lovers and their families every year for the past 20 years to this portion of Oregon's southern coast.
What Oregon needs in its next governor
Betsy Johnson will be both a maverick for change and a statesman with an edge, for all of OregonRE: Guest Op Ed — What Oregon Needs in its Next Governor If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Senator Mark Hatfield, a true "Statesman," or Governor Tom McCall, the "Maverick", would have been primaried...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
Channel 6000
Easing into fall: Wednesday to bring first rain of the season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re easing into the fall season this year, with our first attempt at bringing in some rain expected Wednesday. We have a mid-latitude cyclone to the west that will toss a cold front across the Willamette Valley. You can see the cyclonic flow spiraling around the area of low pressure in the image to the right. The front edge of this disturbance will impact the morning commute Wednesday.
kptv.com
How high inflation in Turkey is causing a ripple effect in Oregon
ST. PAUL, Ore. (KPTV) - High inflation in Turkey, is causing a big ripple effect all the way to Oregon. You’ll find the problem in the hazelnut farms of the Willamette Valley, where prices of the tasty nut are falling fast. That’s because Turkey produces about 70% of hazelnuts all over the world. And when prices fall there, they fall here too.
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
kptv.com
Oregon abandons plans for gas-fired power plant in Umatilla County
HERMISTON Ore. (KPTV) – The State of Oregon has terminated plans to allow a gas-fired power plant near the Columbia River, officials announced Tuesday. The 415-megawatt fracked gas power plant was being planned by Perennial Power Holdings Inc. in western Umatilla County. Over a 30-year span, the plant would have contributed 30 million tons of greenhouse gas pollution to the environment, according to the organization Columbia Riverkeepers.
Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate
The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon city named best in U.S. for vegans and vegetarians
Raise your Tofurkey sandwiches and toast your glasses of oat milk because Wallethub recently named this Oregon city the best in the country for vegans and vegetarians.
Oregon gas prices jump 50 cents as refinery issues cut fuel supply
After a three-month reprieve from rising gas prices, Oregonians saw the average price per gallon jump 50 cents this week to $5.14, the largest increase of any state in the country. The sudden jump is tied to oil refinery issues, according to AAA. Several refineries in California and Washington are...
Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.
Hardy, coniferous trees are an icon of Central Oregon, but the region gets its fair share of fall color -- just like western parts of the state.
Channel 6000
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
kezi.com
Rain over Northwestern Oregon
A Quick Burst of Wet Weather and High Winds to Come!. Good morning. A low pressure shortwave is tracking Eastward and pushing a cold front over th…
The Oregonian/OregonLive poll shows Christine Drazan, Tina Kotek neck-and-neck in race for Oregon governor
Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek are neck-and-neck in the three-way race for governor six weeks before the November election, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. About 32% of likely Oregon voters said they would vote for Drazan if the election were today, while 31% said...
