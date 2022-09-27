ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

James powers Virginia men's golf to program history

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In nearly two decades at the helm with the Cavaliers, Bowen Sargent has never seen Virginia men's golf climb atop the rankings to number one, now a few weeks in that goal is crossed off. "First time we've ever done it in the history of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

The Lede-In | Virginia vs. Duke

CBS19's Preston Willett is joined by Jacquie Franciulli from Wahoos 247 to preview Virginia's matchup against Duke. A look at what has made the biggest difference on defense, optimism around the UVA passing attack and which team benefits most from a messy forecast for Saturday in Durham.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jmusportsnews.com

Could ESPN’s College GameDay Come to JMU For Homecoming Against Marshall?

JMU upset Appalachian State. You know what that means? It’s time to irrationally speculate about all the great things bound to happen to the program the rest of the season. If the Dukes can erase a 25-point lead at App State, they can do anything, right? Win the Sun Belt regular season title? Sure, why not. Take down Louisville in November? Count on it. Todd Centeio making a run at the Heisman? Feels like a formality.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Foxfield Races return this weekend

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fans of steeplechase can enjoy the sport this weekend at the Foxfield Fall Family Day. The event will be taking place Sunday, with gates at 9:30 a.m. For the first time, there will be pony races, which will be held at 11 a.m., followed...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Microscopic discovery at UVA School of Medicine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A decades-old mystery on how bacteria move has been solved by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. By using a technology called Cryo-EM, scientists found that certain mixtures of protein can create a cork-screw-like tail. Bacteria use this tail to propel them through the environment in which they live.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood

On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘It’s scary’

Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Washington Examiner

Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia

The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Funding for flood preparedness projects announced

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two local flood preparedness projects are getting grant funding. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced $13.6 million in awards on Wednesday. According to a release, these funds are coming from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. Flood prevention and protection projects, such as...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
cbs19news

One debate declined, another set to take place as planned

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

Red Cross going to Florida to help prepare before Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the local American Red Cross sent people to Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida to help prepare shelter and feeding operations before Hurricane Ian hits. This is a part of preparing for a disaster response, during which volunteers prepare shelters, food, water, and any other...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

PVCC kicks off 50th-anniversary celebrations

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Piedmont Virginia Community College is kicking off celebrations to mark its 50th anniversary. According to a release, Tuesday’s event, marking the first day of classes held in September 1972, will begin a nine-month celebration. This celebration aims to highlight PVCC’s evolution and its...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

National average going up, Virginia average still dropping

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices have been going up again over the last few days, increasing by five cents over the last week across the country. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues, such as planned maintenance and a fire.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Water main on Route 29 is now restored

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers heading north on Route 29 in Charlottesville may hit some delays on Wednesday morning. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has a crew on the scene of a water line break near the intersection with Seminole Court. The break is located in the northbound...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

