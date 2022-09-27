Read full article on original website
cbs19news
James powers Virginia men's golf to program history
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- In nearly two decades at the helm with the Cavaliers, Bowen Sargent has never seen Virginia men's golf climb atop the rankings to number one, now a few weeks in that goal is crossed off. "First time we've ever done it in the history of...
cbs19news
The Lede-In | Virginia vs. Duke
CBS19's Preston Willett is joined by Jacquie Franciulli from Wahoos 247 to preview Virginia's matchup against Duke. A look at what has made the biggest difference on defense, optimism around the UVA passing attack and which team benefits most from a messy forecast for Saturday in Durham.
cbs19news
NCV Church FNE Game of the Week Preview: Orange County at Albemarle
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Almost exactly a year ago an undefeated Orange County lost 44-0 to Albemarle, now a year later the Hornets face Albemarle unbeaten once again with hopes of a different result. "We didn't play well and that's kind of a constant reminder to these guys," Orange...
jmusportsnews.com
Could ESPN’s College GameDay Come to JMU For Homecoming Against Marshall?
JMU upset Appalachian State. You know what that means? It’s time to irrationally speculate about all the great things bound to happen to the program the rest of the season. If the Dukes can erase a 25-point lead at App State, they can do anything, right? Win the Sun Belt regular season title? Sure, why not. Take down Louisville in November? Count on it. Todd Centeio making a run at the Heisman? Feels like a formality.
cbs19news
Foxfield Races return this weekend
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fans of steeplechase can enjoy the sport this weekend at the Foxfield Fall Family Day. The event will be taking place Sunday, with gates at 9:30 a.m. For the first time, there will be pony races, which will be held at 11 a.m., followed...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
livability.com
Why Charlottesville, VA Is One of America’s Best Places to Live
Two presidents called Charlottesville, VA home — Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe — but that doesn’t mean you have to be a history buff or a politician to take advantage of all this diverse city has to offer. Set in the rolling green hills of a cherished...
cbs19news
Microscopic discovery at UVA School of Medicine
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A decades-old mystery on how bacteria move has been solved by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. By using a technology called Cryo-EM, scientists found that certain mixtures of protein can create a cork-screw-like tail. Bacteria use this tail to propel them through the environment in which they live.
wina.com
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
'It's scary'
‘It’s scary’
Charlottesville City Schools may have to change its transgender student policy, which allows students to be referred to by their preferred name and pronouns, and participate in activities and use facilities that align with their gender identity, if Gov. Glenn Youngkin has his way. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly.
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
cbs19news
Funding for flood preparedness projects announced
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two local flood preparedness projects are getting grant funding. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced $13.6 million in awards on Wednesday. According to a release, these funds are coming from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. Flood prevention and protection projects, such as...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Food Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity at its operation located at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton and introduce a new product line of shelf-stable, grab-and-go products. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project, which will create 46 new jobs.
cbs19news
One debate declined, another set to take place as planned
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega will not be facing off in a debate in Fredericksburg. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, declined to participate in a debate that would have been held at the University of Mary Washington.
cbs19news
Red Cross going to Florida to help prepare before Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Monday, the local American Red Cross sent people to Orlando and Tallahassee, Florida to help prepare shelter and feeding operations before Hurricane Ian hits. This is a part of preparing for a disaster response, during which volunteers prepare shelters, food, water, and any other...
cbs19news
Dunkin’ Shines Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -– National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is September. Dunkin' is giving customers a way to support children battling cancer, by inviting them to shine gold between Sept. 14 and Sept. 28. Dunkin’s mission is to bring joy to children who are fighting illness. As...
cbs19news
PVCC kicks off 50th-anniversary celebrations
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Piedmont Virginia Community College is kicking off celebrations to mark its 50th anniversary. According to a release, Tuesday’s event, marking the first day of classes held in September 1972, will begin a nine-month celebration. This celebration aims to highlight PVCC’s evolution and its...
cbs19news
National average going up, Virginia average still dropping
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Gas prices have been going up again over the last few days, increasing by five cents over the last week across the country. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues, such as planned maintenance and a fire.
cbs19news
Water main on Route 29 is now restored
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers heading north on Route 29 in Charlottesville may hit some delays on Wednesday morning. The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority has a crew on the scene of a water line break near the intersection with Seminole Court. The break is located in the northbound...
