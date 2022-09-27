ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA high school football computer ratings entering Week 7, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The OHSAA computer ratings for regions with cleveland.com area teams shuffled around a bit this week. St. Edward and Cleveland Heights stayed put at Nos. 1 and 2 in Region 1. Massillon Jackson dropped after losing to Uniontown Lake, and St. Ignatius and Wadsworth jumped Medina for the Nos. 3 and 4 spots. No. 5 Medina hosts No. 6 Mentor Friday in a very important Greater Cleveland Conference matchup.
Region 7 - 1. Uniontown Lake (6-0) 15.9667, 2. Massillon Washington (5-1) 15.0333, 3. Westerville South (5-1) 13.65, 4. Sunbury Big Walnut (5-1) 11.9217, 5. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (5-1) 10.3586, 6. Dover (4-2) 9.0379, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2364, 8. Green (3-3) 8.0333, 9. North Canton Hoover (4-2) 7.7833, 10. Canal Winchester (4-2) 7.2667, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-3) 7.2333, 12. Worthington Kilbourne (2-4) 7.05, 13. Massillon Perry (4-2) 6.9318, 14. Ashville Teays Valley (3-3) 5.5126, 15. Cols. St. Charles (3-3) 5.3106, 16. Wooster (3-3) 5.2833, 17. Cols. Northland (2-3) 4.9705, 18. Cols. Independence (3-2) 4.6218, 19. Cols. Briggs (3-2) 4.5069, 20. Dublin Scioto (1-5) 2.2.
