ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Indonesia stadium tragedy: At least 130 dead, state media reports

Smoke, which appeared to be tear gas, was seen in videos from inside the stadium. CNN Indonesia. At least 130 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to state media, in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
FIFA
AFP

Hundreds of women protest femicide in Ecuador

Hundreds of women marched Saturday against femicide in Ecuador, which a gender violence NGO says has claimed more than 200 victims since the start of the year. There have been 206 femicides in Ecuador since the beginning of the year, according to an NGO that monitors gender violence. 
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Fumio Kishida

Comments / 0

Community Policy