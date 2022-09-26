Read full article on original website
heraldadvocate.com
Bulldogs to play Darlington on Thursday
(Editor’s note: This game will occur after the newspaper has been published. For scores, visit the Herald-Advocate Facebook page.) The Marlboro County High Bulldogs head to Darlington on Thursday for their first conference game. The game was moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane...
The Blitz – Week 6 scores & highlights
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – High School Football starts early this week on Wednesday and won’t conclude until Monday evening due to the impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below is the schedule, scores, highlights, and video. WEDNESDAY NIGHT SCORES: Porter-Gaud 7Trinity Collegiate 20 (Final) Pinewood Prep 27Pee Dee Academy 34 (Final) Sumter 35Socastee 7 (Final) Carvers Bay […]
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach falls to No 3 West Florence amid contentious calls
With its star receiver crumbled on the turf and head coach Mickey Wilson getting dragged off the field by one of his assistants while getting flagged by the officials, the reality of a painful night started to come into view for Myrtle Beach. Wednesday’s 25-21 loss to West Florence at...
The Robesonian
Homecomings in Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
columbuscountynews.com
Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian
We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • Columbus Regional has rescheduled its free mammogram and prostate screening events. The Mamma-GLAM party will be Oct. 14. The Tailgate for Prostate at Advanced Urology-Leland is now set for Oct. 28.
heraldadvocate.com
Hurricane Ian update (Sept. 29)
Forecasters believe Ian, which is currently a tropical storm, will make landfall as a Category One hurricane in South Carolina. The National Weather Service said impacts will increase during Friday and Friday night including strong winds, surge inundation, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Steve Akers, emergency management/E911 director, said the...
WMBF
LIST: Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The threat of severe weather from Tropical Storm Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This list will be updated as more information comes in:. HORRY COUNTY. Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina
Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
wpde.com
Closures, cancellations & postponements due to Pee Dee, Grand Strand severe weather risk
(WPDE) — Several events have been postponed or canceled as strong storms head towards the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. As a reminder, the rain and wind for the end of the week are not directly related to Hurricane Ian. MYRTLE BEACH. The VIctory Celebration hosted by Partnership Grand...
heraldadvocate.com
County is under Tropical Storm warning
The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for portions of the South Carolina coast. Forecasters now believe Ian, which is currently a tropical storm, will make landfall somewhere near Charleston as a Category One hurricane. Everyone should finalize their storm preparations today and continue to check the frequently changing...
carolinapanorama.com
Hurricane Ian: Storm path has shifted east, still on track to bring tropical storm conditions
Impacts from Hurricane Ian are still on track to bring heavy rainfall, winds and flooding to the Myrtle Beach and Horry County areas later this week, but forecasters say the storm's path has shifted east Tuesday. The hurricane is bearing down toward Florida, and could possibly cross through the state...
wpde.com
Crews responding to fire at old Dillon warehouse
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a fire Thursday afternoon at an old building off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Dillon. Dillon Fire Chief Keith and Bailey said when they arrived on the scene, the building was covered in flames. He said they managed to...
wpde.com
One person killed in Laurinburg crash
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for more flooding on the Lumber River: 5 things to know about the latest assessment
First came Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Then Hurricane Florence two years later. The slow-moving storms brought torrential rains to southeast North Carolina, swelling rivers way past their banks to historic flood levels. Since those floods that devastated communities along the Lumber River, the state has been working to measure how...
wpde.com
Lake City, Georgetown residents can grab sandbags ahead of Friday's expected flooding
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Georgetown will offer residents sandbags to protect their homes from flooding as severe weather is expected late this week. Georgetown Public Works says residents can grab up to 10 sandbags per person at a self-service station ahead of Hurricane Ian. Come by...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
Fire destroys home in Nichols
NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a home Saturday night in Nichols, according to firefighters. It happened about 5 p.m. on Golf View Drive, and crews remained on the scene until about 10:15 p.m., the Nichols Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Photos posted by the department showed major damage to the home. No […]
1 killed in single-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a Freightliner truck-tractor was killed Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, troopers said. The single-vehicle crash happened after 1 p.m. one mile east of Jefferson on Peach Orchard Road near John Miller Road. The driver lost control of the truck-tractor, overturned and struck...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In South Carolina
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
myrtlebeach.com
Oktoberfest! 2022 at Barefoot Landing
Celebrate Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach!. Now in its second year, Oktoberfest returns to Barefoot Landing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy festivities throughout the shopping and dining complex with German- and fall-inspired food and drinks at participating restaurants. A $10 event wristband will...
