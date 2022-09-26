ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

heraldadvocate.com

Bulldogs to play Darlington on Thursday

(Editor’s note: This game will occur after the newspaper has been published. For scores, visit the Herald-Advocate Facebook page.) The Marlboro County High Bulldogs head to Darlington on Thursday for their first conference game. The game was moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane...
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

The Blitz – Week 6 scores & highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – High School Football starts early this week on Wednesday and won’t conclude until Monday evening due to the impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below is the schedule, scores, highlights, and video. WEDNESDAY NIGHT SCORES: Porter-Gaud 7Trinity Collegiate 20 (Final) Pinewood Prep 27Pee Dee Academy 34 (Final) Sumter 35Socastee 7 (Final) Carvers Bay […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach falls to No 3 West Florence amid contentious calls

With its star receiver crumbled on the turf and head coach Mickey Wilson getting dragged off the field by one of his assistants while getting flagged by the officials, the reality of a painful night started to come into view for Myrtle Beach. Wednesday’s 25-21 loss to West Florence at...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Robesonian

Homecomings in Robeson County

LUMBERTON — Homecomings are approaching for Public Schools of Robeson County, Robeson Community College, and the University of North Carolina- Pembroke. Robeson Community College’s first annual Homecoming Week will be Oct. 3-7, with a golf tournament on Oct. 6. The University of North Carolina-Pembroke will celebrate homecoming Oct....
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Delays and Closings from Hurricane Ian

We will bring you Hurricane Ian closings and delays as soon as they become available. Email your closings with a contact number to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. • Columbus Regional has rescheduled its free mammogram and prostate screening events. The Mamma-GLAM party will be Oct. 14. The Tailgate for Prostate at Advanced Urology-Leland is now set for Oct. 28.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Hurricane Ian update (Sept. 29)

Forecasters believe Ian, which is currently a tropical storm, will make landfall as a Category One hurricane in South Carolina. The National Weather Service said impacts will increase during Friday and Friday night including strong winds, surge inundation, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Steve Akers, emergency management/E911 director, said the...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Major Hurricane Ian will dump heavy rains on South Carolina

Horry County can expect huge rains from Ian starting Friday, September 30th. Areas that have a history of local flooding, including Socastee S.C. and Longs S.C. should prepare in advance. The National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for residents living in the Fort Myers to Tampa Bay regions of...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

County is under Tropical Storm warning

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for portions of the South Carolina coast. Forecasters now believe Ian, which is currently a tropical storm, will make landfall somewhere near Charleston as a Category One hurricane. Everyone should finalize their storm preparations today and continue to check the frequently changing...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews responding to fire at old Dillon warehouse

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a fire Thursday afternoon at an old building off of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Dillon. Dillon Fire Chief Keith and Bailey said when they arrived on the scene, the building was covered in flames. He said they managed to...
DILLON, SC
wpde.com

One person killed in Laurinburg crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
LAURINBURG, NC
WBTW News13

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 501 in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning on Highway 501 in Marion County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1:10 a.m. about five miles north of Marion when a 2007 Pontiac going south hit the person in the roadway, Master […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys home in Nichols

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a home Saturday night in Nichols, according to firefighters. It happened about 5 p.m. on Golf View Drive, and crews remained on the scene until about 10:15 p.m., the Nichols Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Photos posted by the department showed major damage to the home. No […]
NICHOLS, SC
myrtlebeach.com

Oktoberfest! 2022 at Barefoot Landing

Celebrate Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach!. Now in its second year, Oktoberfest returns to Barefoot Landing from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Enjoy festivities throughout the shopping and dining complex with German- and fall-inspired food and drinks at participating restaurants. A $10 event wristband will...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

