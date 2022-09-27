ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dave Smith
1d ago

this person should lose their journalist credentials and never be allowed to write an article again just absolutely pathetic

floridapolitics.com

Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers

'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’

Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
CBS News

Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida

In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
Toby Hazlewood

Democrat Pete Buttigieg Slams Ron DeSantis Immigrant Flights – “The Problem Is More Useful to You Than the Solution”

Does Governor DeSantis really want to resolve the border crisis?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 22, Democrat and U.S. Secretary for Transport - Pete Buttigieg - spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, and among the many topics he addressed were the recent initiatives by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.

Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Citrus County Chronicle

375,000 acres of citrus in Ian’s path

Hurricane-strength winds are expected across nearly 175,000 acres of citrus groves as Hurricane Ian follows its track along the Florida peninsula. An additional 200,000-plus acres of Florida’s hallmark crop may see tropical storm-force winds. Agriculture is a significant contributor to the state’s economy, producing over 300 commodities from livestock...
floridapolitics.com

Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis

Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
L. Cane

Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida

Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
wuft.org

Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education

A month into the new school year, Florida teachers, parents and students are already experiencing state changes to public school curriculum through new state civics standards and education bills. To improve the civic literacy of Florida students, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved and allocated $106 million toward the Civics Literacy Excellence...
CBS News

Sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent

- State regulators have asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co., which canceled 56,500...
