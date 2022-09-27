Read full article on original website
Dave Smith
1d ago
this person should lose their journalist credentials and never be allowed to write an article again just absolutely pathetic
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott concerned about ‘failing’ Florida property insurers
'We've got to have a robust property insurance market in this state.'. The property insurance market continues to get scrutiny during the Gov. Ron DeSantis era, with his immediate predecessor the latest to denote distress amid Hurricane Ian’s onslaught. Rick Scott spoke Wednesday night about solvency issues with the...
floridapolitics.com
With tens of millions, Ron DeSantis’ campaign is dominating the airwaves in race for Governor
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, political advertising may slow down in the coming days. That would put a pause on what has so far been an overwhelming advantage in TV this month for Gov. Ron DeSantis over Charlie Crist in the race for Florida Governor. Between Sept. 5-18,...
Activists, Democrats seek to energize Black voters. ‘Change is coming, because I don’t owe anyone anything.’
Political activists and Democratic elected officials in South Florida are stepping up efforts to energize African American and Caribbean American voters, hoping they’re a potent and decisive force in November’s elections. A strong turnout among Black voters is crucial for Democrats. Without it, the party has little hope of winning the marquee contests — for governor and U.S. Senate — and could ...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Storm weakens to Category 1 status as authorities warn of 'catastrophic storm surge' across wide area of Florida peninsula
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Ron DeSantis Takes Action to Protect Florida Cyberspace, Universities, Real Estate From Hostile Nations
Last week, at an event in Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced executive action and legislative proposals to address threats posed by the Communist Party of China and other hostile foreign powers in cyberspace, real estate, and academia. These measures will curtail the intentions of all seven countries on Florida’s list...
Biden Declines To Call Florida Gov. DeSantis As Hurricane Ian Barrels North
Hurricane Ian is set to literally swamp much of Florida’s west coast with torrential rains, triggering an emergency response from state and local authorities about flooding and wind damage. But amid what could be the worst storm the Sunshine State has faced since Hurricane Michael
Household hacks to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared. As powerful Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, people in the area were doing just that. There's a long list Floridians and others in Ian's path were likely checking off - from boarding up windows to lining up sandbags to diverting water from their homes. But there's always more than can be done if you have the time (or necessary help).
Democrat Pete Buttigieg Slams Ron DeSantis Immigrant Flights – “The Problem Is More Useful to You Than the Solution”
Does Governor DeSantis really want to resolve the border crisis?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 22, Democrat and U.S. Secretary for Transport - Pete Buttigieg - spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, and among the many topics he addressed were the recent initiatives by Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis to fly 50 illegal immigrants from Venezuela, to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Ron DeSantis Appointee Resigns After Alleged KKK Photo Surfaces
The picture reportedly shows Jeffery Moore at a Halloween party wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe.
Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
Citrus County Chronicle
375,000 acres of citrus in Ian’s path
Hurricane-strength winds are expected across nearly 175,000 acres of citrus groves as Hurricane Ian follows its track along the Florida peninsula. An additional 200,000-plus acres of Florida’s hallmark crop may see tropical storm-force winds. Agriculture is a significant contributor to the state’s economy, producing over 300 commodities from livestock...
Oath Keepers trial to start Tuesday, two Florida residents on trial
Trial for five members of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers are charged with seditious conspiracy.
'This could be the storm that we have all feared': Florida braces for wide-scale power outages
Duke and FPL said system upgrades are expected to help in restoring power.
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Uhlfelder: Returning to Remove Ron, troll DeSantis
Before this year, I had never run for political office before, so I’d also never lost before. After the August primary, having done both, I was ready for a break from politics. Since 2020 when I took on Ron DeSantis over COVID-19 safety, and took to Florida beaches as the Grim Reaper, to starting the Remove Ron PC to help defeat DeSantis in the 2022 election, to running for Florida Attorney General myself, I had been so laser-focused on the things going on in our state and our country, I had neglected other parts of my life.
Ninth insurance company goes under
Fednat Insurance Co. has canceled more than 13,000 policies in Louisiana, our media partners at The Advocate are reporting.
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
Fruit Trees and Bushes that are Relatively Easy to Grow in Florida
Many Florida gardeners like the challenge of choosing plants to thrive in Florida's tropical climate and unique soil. Fruit trees are arguably no exception. There's something special about knowing that you can have fresh fruit without leaving your yard and also knowing that you're helping the environment by planting trees and bushes. Many fruit trees flower before yielding fruit, so you have a lovely, flowering display.
HURRICANE IAN UPDATES: Eye of Cat. 4 storm making landfall near Sanibel, Captiva islands
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida just after noon on Wednesday and is expected to bring significant impacts to Central Florida. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. >>> DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APPS TO...
wuft.org
Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education
A month into the new school year, Florida teachers, parents and students are already experiencing state changes to public school curriculum through new state civics standards and education bills. To improve the civic literacy of Florida students, Gov. Ron DeSantis approved and allocated $106 million toward the Civics Literacy Excellence...
CBS News
Sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent
- State regulators have asked a judge to place a property-insurance company in receivership, making it the sixth Florida property insurer declared insolvent this year amid widespread financial problems in the industry. The Florida Department of Financial Services sought to be appointed receiver for FedNat Insurance Co., which canceled 56,500...
