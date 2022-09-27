Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Hillary Clinton says Martha's Vineyard situation is 'literally human trafficking,' no one wants open borders
On Friday, Hillary Clinton agreed with an MSNBC host's assessment that the sending of 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard was "literally human trafficking" and claimed no one wants "open borders." Joining "Morning Joe," Clinton concurred with host Joe Scarborough's sharply critical remarks about the move by Republican Florida Gov. Ron...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters
I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
Washington Examiner
Liberals finally discover illegal immigration is a humanitarian crisis
Democrats and liberal pundits are wailing over GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but they still can’t explain why sending illegal immigrants to accepting liberal areas is so cruel. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her state “is fully capable...
‘1619 Project’ creator hammered for claiming migrant relocation has undermined 'American exceptionalism'
Conservative Twitter users swarmed the latest tweet from "1619 Project" creator, critical race theorist, and Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, which claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., move to relocate illegal immigrants was an attempt to "stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity." Hannah-Jones, whose most prominent contribution to journalism...
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
Opinion: Christian conservatives are pushing young people away from faith.
Religious Icon(Stock-free.org) Millennials and Gen-Z are rejecting the faiths of their parents in record numbers. Reports from all over the western world show a marked increase in the rate of Atheism all across America and Europe. The new generations just don't hold the same relationships with religion that their parents and grandparents did.
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
NME
Watch Lizzo make history by playing the Library Of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo has made history by becoming the first person in two centuries to play the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute. The huge moment took place last night (September 27) at Lizzo’s Washington, DC show where she played the flute which was originally owned by the fourth president of the United States, James Madison.
MAGA's Disturbing Transformation Into a Church, Trump Into Its Savior | Opinion
For better and worse, religion has always been a part of American politics. In the election of 1800, John Adams' camp attacked Thomas Jefferson as an atheist. Nearly 200 years later, the Reverend Pat Robertson campaigned for the Republican nomination for president, winning primaries in California, Washington State, and Alaska. On the Democratic side, Raphael Warnock, the pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church ran and won Georgia's Senate Seat in 2020.
DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
Meet the Apostle of Right-Wing Christian Nationalism
Dutch Sheets stood behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, the palms of his hands held up to God. Revered by followers as a modern Christian apostle, Sheets told a packed crowd at Gas South Arena, outside Atlanta, to pray with him for the GOP congresswoman, who touts herself as a Christian nationalist, and appeared onstage in a bright-red dress. “We say she is covered by the blood of Jesus,” Sheets said. “She will not be taken out by evil forces,” he insisted, adding: “We take authority over that in Jesus’ name. And we cover her now with a shield of prayer and faith...
Hear what professor who studies civil wars thinks is happening to US democracy
University of California - San Diego professor Barbara Walter, author of “How Civil Wars Start”, says that there is a faction of the Republican party who wants to unravel the US democracy due to former President Donald Trump engaging in “fear-mongering.”
3 Threats Christian Nationalism Poses to the United States
Christian Nationalism is a growing movement that presents a dangerous threat to American democracy
Voices: Republicans told on themselves when they reacted to Italy’s new far-right government and Cuba’s referendum
Over the weekend, Italy elected its first far-right government since the Second World War. Meanwhile, in Cuba, voters have adopted sweeping measures to the nation’s family code, including legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption while also promoting “equal sharing of domestic rights and responsibilities between men and women,” according to Reuters.The results of both votes cast doubt on the long-held assumption that the west is the champion of freedom, human rights, and civil liberties. Indeed, as democratic backsliding and a curtailing of rights continues unabated in so-called first world democracies like the United States (which recently stripped women of the right...
We Are Proud Boys review: chilling exposé illuminates Republicans’ fascist turn
Andy Campbell has produced a smart, well-written and brilliantly reported book about another loathsome progeny of the most dangerous union of our time, the horror couple responsible for so many of the burgeoning threats to American democracy: Donald Trump and the internet. Its subject is the Proud Boys, racist, beer-addled...
AOL Corp
A Christian author says 'Christian nationalism' is out of step with the historic faith
Proponents of “Christian nationalism” claim that they represent the truest form of the faith and that they know God’s will in a way others do not and cannot, and so they often believe they are empowered to impose their vision of the common good on the rest of the country.
