Daily Princetonian
Princeton after latest financial aid expansion: ‘We still have work to do’
In the wake of the recent expansion in Princeton’s financial aid policy, campus community members look toward the future and the work still to be done in attracting and supporting low- and middle-income students at the University. Under the new financial aid program, which will go into effect in...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton advises to ‘plan ahead’ for COVID-19 scenarios as students express frustration
In July, the University informed students that the majority of those who test positive for COVID-19 would need to isolate in their dorms, as opposed to in designated isolation housing. But one month into the fall semester, some students — particularly those who have had roommates test positive — expressed confusion and concern about the policy.
Daily Princetonian
3.98 percent a year later: reflecting on the rat race of college admissions
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit to the Opinion Section, click here. Princeton’s admissions cycle for the Class of 2025 was touted by the University as an “extraordinary year” in admissions, with a “record-low acceptance rate of 3.98 percent.” Such a number was gratifying for the accepted and seemingly impossible to outsiders; however, the 3.98 percent rarely look back on how exactly we were able to slip into such an outrageously small window. More than a year after my acceptance, I look back and think, “Was everything I did to get in worth the cost?” And my answer is: No, not really. I love and belong at Princeton — but no one should have to subsume their passions to get into a place like this.
Daily Princetonian
University Provost Deborah A. Prentice nominated to lead University of Cambridge
On Monday, Sept. 26, Princeton announced that University Provost Deborah A. Prentice has been nominated to take the lead at the University of Cambridge as the university’s first American Vice-Chancellor, the equivalent of the presidency at an American university. With one of the University’s most powerful administrative positions now...
Daily Princetonian
Truth-seeking is at the heart of every principle the University has
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit to the Opinion Section, click here. Columnist Abigail Rabieh ‘25 recently shared her perspective on the principle of “institutional neutrality,” which she calls the “missing piece to the free speech puzzle.” Though she is wrong to suggest that I and other campus free speech advocates have neglected the institutional neutrality angle of the free speech issue (see here, here, here, here, here, here, etc.) she does call attention to serious questions about when and how the University should “speak” in its official capacity.
Daily Princetonian
Olivia Sanchez
Princeton files motion for dismissal of religious discrimination suit brought by ex-employee. The University filed a motion on Sept. 20 requesting that a religious discrimination lawsuit, brought forward by former University budget analyst Kate McKinley, be dismissed. The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 16, alleged that the University fired McKinley due to her religious objections to the COVID-19 vaccine employee requirement and other pandemic protocols.
Daily Princetonian
Award-winning filmmaker Ryûsuke Hamaguchi visits Princeton
On Friday, Sept. 23, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi came to Princeton’s campus, kicking off the weeklong “Conversations” that began with the Humanities Council’s Fall 2022 Belknap Global Conversation at Betts Auditorium. Throughout the week in residence — sponsored by Department of East Asian Studies, the Department of Comparative Literature, the Program in East Asian Studies, and the Committee for Film Studies — the award-winning director is leading a series of workshops where some students will create and present short films. In tandem, the Princeton Garden Theatre is holding multiple screenings of a mini retrospective of his most recent films.
Daily Princetonian
Honor Committee Chair: Student leadership matters in the disciplinary process
The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit to the Opinion Section, click here. As the Chair of the Honor Committee, I want to address a recent guest contribution in The Daily Princetonian by Benjamin Gelman ’23, which argues that students should exercise solidarity by refusing to join the Honor Committee. I initially joined the Committee because of horror stories I heard from a professor about pleading with members of the Committee for leniency for accused students, so I understand the argument that the whole system is illegitimate. However, despite the claims made in Gelman’s article, student involvement in the Honor Committee has significantly changed the way the Committee approaches every aspect of its work. I am confident that if students who are skeptical of the Committee chose to apply, it would make the Honor Committee process fairer for students who go through it.
Daily Princetonian
Regina Roberts
Seuls en Scène 2022 presents Traces: My experience with French theater. “Although it was slow, it made every word I read, heard, and felt even more meaningful.” The Princeton French Theater Festival returns with its twelfth annual performance, “Traces.”
Daily Princetonian
Ryan & Roko: From Zagreb and Los Angeles to Princeton
Sophomore Roko Pozaric started playing water polo in his hometown of Zagreb, Croatia. Senior Ryan Neapole grew up playing water polo in Southern California, home of the largest number of high school water polo players in the nation. Today, they are both starters on the Princeton men’s water polo team, and they have a lot more in common than one would think.
Daily Princetonian
Men’s soccer wins second game in four days with clean sweep over Rider
Following the first home win of the season against Loyola Maryland (3–3–2, 1–1–0 Patriot) on Tuesday, the Princeton men’s soccer team (3–2–1, 0–0 Ivy) continued their dominance with a clean sweep of 3–0 over Rider (1–5–1, 0–0 MAAC) at Sherrerd Field on Friday night. Sophomore midfielder James Wangsness gave the Tigers a head start just two minutes into the game, and senior midfielder and captain Ryan Clare took over the game in the second half with a pair of stunning goals, securing Princeton’s winning streak with his first career brace.
Daily Princetonian
Field hockey experiences major upset as Tigers fall to No. 60 Lafayette
The Princeton Tigers (5–4, 1–0 Ivy) lost their fourth game of the season to the Lafayette Leopards (3–7 overall, 0–2 Patriot) last Sunday, Sept. 25 at their home Bedford field. The huge upset ended in overtime for the third time this season for the Tigers. Both...
