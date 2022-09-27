Effective: 2022-09-28 23:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Inland Palm Beach County; Mainland Monroe; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade This product covers South Florida ***Ian No Longer a Major Hurricane*** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch have been cancelled for Far South Miami-Dade - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Coastal Broward, Coastal Miami-Dade, Inland Broward, Inland Miami-Dade, Metro Broward, and Metro Miami-Dade * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Collier - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Glades, Hendry, and Inland Collier - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Mainland Monroe - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Palm Beach, and Metro Palm Beach * STORM INFORMATION: - About 100 miles northwest of West Palm Beach FL or about 100 miles north-northeast of Naples FL - 27.5N 81.4W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 8 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ * Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida at Cayo Costa this afternoon and will continue to move inland across central Florida the remainder of tonight. Hazardous conditions extend well away from the center of the system. The following hazardous conditions can be expected for South Florida: * Peak storm surge values of 5 to 8 feet are expected particularly in surge prone areas between Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee. Peak storm surge values of 3 to 5 feet are the main concern from Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable and 1 to 3 feet from East Cape Sable to Card Sound Road along Florida Bay. The storm surge threat is ongoing, surge will be slow to subside and may impact the region through late week. This could lead to significant and life- threatening storm surge flooding particularly along coastal Collier County. * Some residual flooding will be possible across portions of Collier, Glades and Hendry counties due to earlier rainfall. * Tornadoes embedded in showers and thunderstorms within the outer rainbands associated with the system have been observed yesterday and last night. Isolated tornadoes will be possible through Thursday morning. * Hazardous marine, beach, and surf conditions are ongoing. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the Southwestern Florida Gulf Coast. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Large areas of deep inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages with some lifted onshore and stranded. Elsewhere across South Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across Western portions of the area. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Northwestern portions of the area. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Ditches and canals may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across Southeastern Florida. Remain well braced against a tornado event having possible limited impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across South Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Miami FL around 6 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

