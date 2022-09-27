ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis police: Male "critically injured" in Phillips neighborhood shooting

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

Minneapolis officials unveil plan to make city safer

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a male suffered "critical injuries" in a shooting Monday afternoon in south Minneapolis.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. near 29th Street East and 15th Avenue South in the Phillips neighborhood.

Details are scarce, and police say "investigators are actively working" to figure out what led up to the gunfire.

Dave Schiebel
1d ago

what a disgusting city. where were the violence interupters, oh yea watching the ball game.What a waste of tax payer money

