Minneapolis police: Male "critically injured" in Phillips neighborhood shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspected homicide on the city's southside. Officers responded to a report of dead man on a sidewalk Tuesday morning on the 4100 block of 4th Ave. S. in the Bryant neighborhood. When officers arrived shortly after 6 a.m. they found the man had been shot, according to a news release from police.
A man was discovered shot to death Tuesday morning on a south Minneapolis sidewalk, officials said. The body was found by officers about 6 a.m. in the 4100 block of S. 4th Avenue, police said. No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they're investigating the city's 67th homicide of the year after a man was found shot Tuesday morning.Officers responded to the 4100 block of Fourth Avenue South at about 6 a.m. Investigators say they found a man who had been shot.Members of the police department's forensics division were on hand to process the scene.No one has been arrested, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS — A judge in Minnesota has ruled a mother accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son is mentally competent and can assist with her own defense. Julissa Thaler is charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis woman is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car.
This week marked the 10-year anniversary of the mass shooting at Accent Signage Systems in Minneapolis, the KSTP-TV news station writes. On Sept. 27, 2012, Andrew Engeldinger, an employee who had been fired earlier in the day, entered the company’s loading dock area around 4:30 p.m. and killed six people before turning the gun on himself.
A Minnesota family is fighting to free their loved one, who was sentenced to life in prison for a drive-by shooting outside Stand Up Frank's bar in Minneapolis. The family says he is innocent and they believe he got a raw deal.
A Plymouth baseball historian who had his car stolen Sunday night received some unwelcome news this week. Monday afternoon, Jim Weinzetl’s 2018 BMW was involved in a high-speed chase with Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies on Interstate-94. The chase ended in St. Paul when the 15-year-old driver of the...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say two teenagers were found injured after a reported shooting overnight on the city's north side.According to police, just before 1 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a Shotspotter activation that indicated shots were fired near the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North. RELATED: Teen fleeing deputies in stolen BMW smashes into minivan in St. PaulTwo teens with non-life threatening injuries were located inside a nearby home. A damaged SUV was also located outside the home. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen, police said. The teenagers were taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center. The police investigation is ongoing.
Police in St. Paul have confirmed that Hsa Say, 18, has been found at a Twin Cities hotel. Authorities had been searching for Say since early Monday, believing she'd been shot at in an incident on St. Paul's East Side. The St. Paul Police Department said officers were sent to...
MINNEAPOLIS – It's hard to ignore what's going on inside bus shelters near West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North. On display, for all to see, appears to be the illegal smoking of drugs, and the aftermath of users feeling the effects of the drugs.Ryan Timlin is president of ATU Local 1005, the union which represents Metro Transit drivers."It's a serious problem in the shelters ... it's really bad for the community and the neighborhoods and the ridership, but it's even worse because it's spilling into the buses and the trains," Timlin said.RELATED: DPS cracking down on Metro Transit safety...
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Charges are filed against someone accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man near where he lived last week.According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the crash happened near the 6600 block of Dupont Avenue North at about 10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.Police say that the man was found dead in a roadway, and the motorist that struck him had fled the scene. According to the criminal complaint, multiple witnesses say they heard a loud noise and saw a Chevrolet Impala leaving the scene, leaking fluid. Some witnesses were able to make out the license...
MINNEAPOLIS – A Brooklyn Center, Minn. woman who was upset with her wait in the drive-thru of a taco bell and killed a woman while leaving has been sentenced to four years in prison. Tammy Olson, 59, had earlier pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of...
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Footage from a security camera shows a woman driving into a West St. Paul liquor store on Monday afternoon. West. St. Paul police and firefighters were dispatched to R&B Liquors on Robert Street at 2:07 p.m. after 911 calls about a car driving through a business, according to a West St. Paul Police incident report.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- After a shooting that injured two people disrupted Richfield High School's homecoming football game, officials in Eden Prairie say their own homecoming game will feature an increased police presence."While we do not expect any problems at Friday's game, we want to be prepared so all can have a positive experience," the school district said in an email to families.Eden Prairie High School is set to host Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Friday for its homecoming game.Last week, two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot just outside the homecoming game at Richfield High School. On Sunday, police said both "are recovering at their homes in good condition." Two teens were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting. One of the teens has been released "pending further investigation," the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said.Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Wednesday announced charges in the shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening.The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. Friday during the homecoming game at the Richfield High School football field. Video from a Richfield High School livestream showed people running from the field after two possible gunshots.Two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot, police said. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries in the incident.Over the weekend, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boy were taken into custody. One of them has since been released.On Wednesday, the county attorney announced charges but said, as the case involves a juvenile, no further information would be made public."I want to thank the Richfield Police Department, and other assisting law enforcement agencies, for their swift action and cooperation in investigating the shooting at the Richfield High School football game," the county attorney's office said.Richfield High School canceled all weekend activities, including the homecoming dance, following the shooting.
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Blaine Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, first responders received a report of a single motorcycle crash near 95th Ave NE and West 35W Service Dr. NE in Blaine around 5:20 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 71-year-old woman from Maple Plain died after a crash in south Minneapolis Friday.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Annette Smith was hospitalized after a crash at Nicollet Avenue South and Franklin Avenue.The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., and Smith died about six hours later at Hennepin Healthcare.The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS – Hennepin County prosecutors are accused of destroying evidence in a fatal crash case. Former Minneapolis Police Officer Brian Cummings is facing two felony charges, including manslaughter. Cummings was pursuing a stolen vehicle last year when he crashed into another car, causing the death of Leneal Frazier. Investigators...
More than 250 law enforcement personnel took part in executing search warrants related to the case on Jan. 20, 2022. Afterwards, the evidence was brought to the FBI Minneapolis Field Office for processing. Courtesy of FBI. Federal prosectors have charged a 49th suspect in connection with a massive alleged scheme...
Comments / 5