An unplanned career in acting turns out well for Elodie Yung

Tribune News Service

Hollywood weddings are often opulent productions. But not Elodie Yung’s. The star of Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady” Zoomed part of her nuptials.

How that happened she explains in her engaging French accent. Yung’s father had escaped the killing fields of Cambodia. Her mother is French, and Elodie grew up in Paris. Her longtime sweetheart, actor Jonathan Howard, is British.[

“It was during COVID, during lockdown,” she chuckles. “The cute part was we had another couple of friends (who) were here. Our parents are in Europe, my mom is in Paris, and his mom is in the U.K. So Jonny had his mom on his phone, and I had my mom on my phone, and they were all dressed up. They made an effort! And this is how we did it, which was fun.”

Like her determined character on “The Cleaning Lady,” Yung has always done the unexpected. She earned her master’s degree in law in Paris fully intending to practice law, but stumbled into acting.

“It was by chance,” she shrugs. “I did it for the money to be frankly honest with you. A friend of mine said, ‘Look, if you book a commercial and say you’re an actress and get represented by this agency and get a commercial, you’ll make a LOT of money. . .’ ”

At first she found the idea a little off-putting, she says. “I thought this is a little bit like making a fake CV (curriculum vitae) which, to me, was crossing the line of right-and-wrong. Then I did my fake CV saying I was an actor and got represented and NEVER booked a commercial. But I lied to this other casting director who asked me if I was an actor, and I said, ‘Yes.’ ”

The production company had been looking for an actress for the second season of a hit series and cast Yung. “And I’m like, ‘OK,’ and that show it started me — but after that I went back to university and finished. And it was a lot of back and forth. I was studying law and I was acting. I did this for a few years.”

She says her mother and father, who divorced when she was 11, approved of her performing.

“My parents are very open,” she says. “It’s very interesting because they come from the working class. My mum, she worked her whole life as a cashier to a store equal to Walmart in Europe, and my dad, he went to university but with the genocide in Cambodia, he arrived when he was 27 and started working in a company that was selling pieces of computer — not at all in the arts. But they are storytellers, both of them.”

While she did well on the series, something seemed missing, she says. “I just found I was boring myself with my own acting and felt I needed to expand. I needed to explore different things. So I refused to do what they were asking me — to renew for a season in the series I was doing in France. And I said, ‘I need to go and do something else and study.’

“So I went and did little trips to London for like a semester at LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts) and studied Shakespeare and clown — and in another language. I just wanted to stretch my craft and learn new things and try a new language and wanted to get proper training because I had never done this in France. So I went to the U.K. for a few years, fell in love there, and I stayed there.”

Yung soon learned that most of the job opportunities were in the U.S. So she and Howard moved to Los Angeles to try their luck. “It was a little bit like ‘let’s go on this adventure together.’ ”

The adventure paid off. Yung snagged a role in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” and portrayed Elektra in “The Defenders” and “Daredevil.”

But four years ago she gave birth to her daughter, Minavann, whom she affectionately calls Mina. “The instant she was born that is the shift of my life, for sure; that’s the moment I experience the deepest I could experience. I really reached something in my humanity that I’d never reached before,” she says.

“My baby was about 8 months, I was thinking maybe I don’t want to be an actor anymore. Maybe I don’t have the love for it, and you do have to have the love for it. But then it came back.”

She and Howard, who have been together for 12 years, share the workload and caring for Mina, she says. “I’m busy working right now so he’s home with Mina and in February he’s going to go on a movie in Europe and I’ll be the one cooking every Sunday.”