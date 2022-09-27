Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City
Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
NBCMontana
Traffic delayed at N. Reserve St., Union Pacific
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is backed up at the scene of a noninjury vehicle accident on North Reserve Street and Union Pacific in Missoula. The incident occurred just after 1:15 p.m. Traffic is delayed in the area. Drivers can expect delays and possible reroutes. First responders, tow trucks and...
NBCMontana
New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
Accident stalling traffic on Reserve Street in Missoula
Crews are on the scene of an accident that is delaying traffic on the 2500 block of North Reserve Street in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Missoula approves plans to acquire Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for Missoula city and county to acquire the Federal Building on East Broadway. The city approved a resolution to create a Missoula Local Government Building Special District during Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. The feds will pass the building to...
Roadwork to partially close busy Missoula intersection
Crews will be working to replace damaged asphalt at the intersection of Russell and Third streets in Missoula this week.
NBCMontana
Final hearing on proposed Missoula internet service scheduled for Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council members will decide Monday on whether to give a second cable and internet provider a franchise. The public can give input up through a hearing tonight, then council members are to take a final vote. The City Council approved the deal with TDS...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. commissioners vote to acquire Missoula's Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the county voted to acquire Missoula's Federal Building on East Broadway. Earlier this week, the city approved the resolution to create a local government building special district. Once that approval went to the county, commissioners present agreed to...
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to take final vote on acquiring downtown federal building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council will vote Monday on taking ownership of, improving, maintaining and operating the downtown federal building. The county recently approved an agreement to join with the city on future designs. The city and county will generally split costs and management down the middle. The...
City of Missoula finalizes broadband, cable agreement with TDS
Final approval has been given for a franchise agreement with a new broadband provider looking to establish a presence in the Missoula's growing market.
NBCMontana
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
NBCMontana
Missoula police respond to disturbance at parking garage
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials interrupted an in-process burglary at the parking garage at the old Western Montana Clinic on West Front Street. Officials responded after several calls came in to 911 on Tuesday afternoon. When officials arrived, two suspects retreated into the building and barricaded themselves inside. Officers...
bitterrootstar.com
Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue
The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek from Gardiner to Terry
From Gardiner to Terry, that’s the journey Mike Richardson is making but not by foot or car. He’s paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River to his destination.
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
NBCMontana
8th annual Montana Film Festival returns to Missoula's Roxy Theater
MISSOULA, Mont. — The eighth annual Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy Theater with a lineup of seven feature-length films and 21 short films. The festival also features parties, a trivia competition and numerous Q&A sessions and talkbacks with filmmakers. This year's event features the Montana premiere of...
etxview.com
Housing a 'challenge' for Hellgate Elementary teacher recruiting and retainment
MISSOULA, Mont. - With more and more families moving into Montana, especially in the garden city, Hellgate Elementary School District shared how they're seeing the growth impact on both their teachers and students in and outside the classroom. It's no secret we've seen Missoula change over the past few years,...
newstalkkgvo.com
Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
