Missoula, MT

Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City

Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Traffic delayed at N. Reserve St., Union Pacific

MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is backed up at the scene of a noninjury vehicle accident on North Reserve Street and Union Pacific in Missoula. The incident occurred just after 1:15 p.m. Traffic is delayed in the area. Drivers can expect delays and possible reroutes. First responders, tow trucks and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula approves plans to acquire Federal Building

MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for Missoula city and county to acquire the Federal Building on East Broadway. The city approved a resolution to create a Missoula Local Government Building Special District during Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. The feds will pass the building to...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Co. commissioners vote to acquire Missoula's Federal Building

MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the county voted to acquire Missoula's Federal Building on East Broadway. Earlier this week, the city approved the resolution to create a local government building special district. Once that approval went to the county, commissioners present agreed to...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police respond to disturbance at parking garage

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials interrupted an in-process burglary at the parking garage at the old Western Montana Clinic on West Front Street. Officials responded after several calls came in to 911 on Tuesday afternoon. When officials arrived, two suspects retreated into the building and barricaded themselves inside. Officers...
MISSOULA, MT
Economy
bitterrootstar.com

Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue

The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
HAMILTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

8th annual Montana Film Festival returns to Missoula's Roxy Theater

MISSOULA, Mont. — The eighth annual Montana Film Festival returns to the Roxy Theater with a lineup of seven feature-length films and 21 short films. The festival also features parties, a trivia competition and numerous Q&A sessions and talkbacks with filmmakers. This year's event features the Montana premiere of...
MISSOULA, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
MISSOULA, MT

