Helena, MT

xlcountry.com

The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
LAKESIDE, MT
Post Register

Montana hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The animal was among more than a dozen dogs that...
KALISPELL, MT
mybighornbasin.com

Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
NBCMontana

Montana VA provides statewide flu shot clinics for veterans

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana VA Health Care System is providing statewide flu shot clinics for veterans next week. A list of the Montana VA's flu shot clinic schedule arranged by location is below. To learn more about the schedule, click here. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?

This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gianforte to send National Guard to Florida

MISSOULA, MT — Governor Greg Gianforte announced Montana is sending the National Guard to provide Florida with assistance in response to Hurricane Ian. "Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall."
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?

After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
newstalkkgvo.com

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
alternativemissoula.com

Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

EPA representative to visit MSU on Monday

MISSOULA, Mont. — A representative of the EPA is to visit American Indian Hall on Monday. The deputy assistant for pollution prevention is to deliver new federal funding for projects to prevent pollution across Montana. The money from the new infrastructure package is to expand the integration of tribal...
BOZEMAN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One

Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Law Enforcement: Missing Man Believed To Have Died In Yellowstone Hot Thermal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s Department of Criminal Investigation has announced that a 70-year-old Asian male is missing and is believed to be deceased in a thermal pool in Yellowstone National Park. “Il Hun Ro, age 70, was last seen in Yellowstone National Park,...
NBCMontana

Montana Tech engineering dept. celebrates 100 years

BUTTE, Mont. — It’s homecoming week at Montana Tech, and one department is celebrating a major milestone. It’s the 100-year anniversary of Montana Tech’s metallurgical and materials engineering department and events to mark the occasion are underway. The department hosted courses on bladesmithing and refining gold...
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Gianforte discusses fire management at Helena press conference

HELENA, Mont. — Fire season in Montana may be winding down, but discussion of fire management is still at the forefront. On Monday in Helena, state and local officials elaborated on ongoing plans to use forest management to help reduce wildfires. DNRC director Amanda Kaster announced the expansion of...
HELENA, MT

