Missoula City Council interviews 5 candidates for Ward 2 seat
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council interviewed five candidates for the vacant Ward 2 seat Wednesday during a Committee of the Whole meeting. Six people originally applied for the seat, and council members put through all six to the interview round, but Charles Shane withdrew his application and did not participate Wednesday.
Missoula City Council to take final vote on acquiring downtown federal building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council will vote Monday on taking ownership of, improving, maintaining and operating the downtown federal building. The county recently approved an agreement to join with the city on future designs. The city and county will generally split costs and management down the middle. The...
Trap Free Montana addresses Hamilton council on rabbit issue
The Hamilton City Council was given a presentation on Tuesday, September 20th by KC York, President and Founder of Trap Free Montana. York had requested inclusion on the evening’s agenda to discuss the town’s response to the growing number of rabbits that populate many areas off Hamilton. On June 28th, the Hamilton City Council adopted a measure that used an allocation of $2000 to cooperatively trap and dispose of nuisance rabbits in town. That measure contracts with a trapper who then earns a fee per rabbit captured.
Missoula Co. commissioners vote to acquire Missoula's Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — In the Missoula County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, the county voted to acquire Missoula's Federal Building on East Broadway. Earlier this week, the city approved the resolution to create a local government building special district. Once that approval went to the county, commissioners present agreed to...
Meeting to be held Tuesday night on proposed Brooks Street developments
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula is looking to overhaul the Brooks Street corridor to include higher-density housing and bus rapid transit. On Tuesday, the Missoula Midtown Association is inviting you to a workshop on the future of midtown. A post on the group's website here shows people are meeting from...
Missoula approves plans to acquire Federal Building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Plans are moving forward for Missoula city and county to acquire the Federal Building on East Broadway. The city approved a resolution to create a Missoula Local Government Building Special District during Monday night’s Missoula City Council meeting. The feds will pass the building to...
Final hearing on proposed Missoula internet service scheduled for Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City Council members will decide Monday on whether to give a second cable and internet provider a franchise. The public can give input up through a hearing tonight, then council members are to take a final vote. The City Council approved the deal with TDS...
Traffic delayed at N. Reserve St., Union Pacific
MISSOULA, Mont. — Traffic is backed up at the scene of a noninjury vehicle accident on North Reserve Street and Union Pacific in Missoula. The incident occurred just after 1:15 p.m. Traffic is delayed in the area. Drivers can expect delays and possible reroutes. First responders, tow trucks and...
Former Missoulian site developers open plans to public comment
MISSOULA, Mont. - The design team for the redevelopment of the former Missoulian site on Higgins Avenue will meet with community members on Tuesday to get feedback on initial plans. Last December, controversy and concerns about gentrification, loss of character and worsening the housing market surrounding the sale and concept...
New cable franchise gets approval in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City Council signed off on final approval for a new cable franchise in Missoula on Monday night. City officials approved the deal with TDS Metrocom last fall after nearly a year of talks. TDS will pay a 5% fee to the city per the...
Missoula police respond to disturbance at parking garage
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials interrupted an in-process burglary at the parking garage at the old Western Montana Clinic on West Front Street. Officials responded after several calls came in to 911 on Tuesday afternoon. When officials arrived, two suspects retreated into the building and barricaded themselves inside. Officers...
Missoula Co. hopes to hire 10 aides for November election
MISSOULA, Mont. — Administrators at the Missoula County Elections Office are looking to recruit 10 new election aids to staff the Nov. 8 election. Election aides will help issue ballots, answer phones and assist with computer-related tasks. Anyone interested in the position should apply online by Oct. 4. The...
1 woman dead in Clinton homicide
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports one woman is dead after an assault in Clinton on Sunday. Deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road just after noon. On scene, deputies found Delphine A. Farmer, 88, unresponsive. Farmer...
Two People Caught Stealing Copper From a Missoula Hospital Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 27, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a building in the 500 block of W. Front Street for a disturbance. St. Patrick Hospital security staff found two individuals in one of their buildings. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Ivan Prindel...
Reserve St. traffic flowing again after crash in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department says northbound traffic is flowing normally again on North Reserve Street after an accident. It happened at the 2500 block of North Reserve near the intersection of Union Pacific Street. No additional information was immediately available.
Missoula man embarks on 400 mile paddleboarding trek
Mike Richardson is paddleboarding 400 miles along the Yellowstone River from Gardiner to Terry to his destination.
Construction expected to start soon on 2 new businesses at Southgate Mall
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two new businesses are coming to Missoula -- Hobby Lobby and Texas Roadhouse. According to the manager of Southgate Mall, both are finishing up with permits and final approvals, with construction slated to begin soon. Construction is estimated to take 12 to 18 months. Opening dates...
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
SOS Missoula Fair Has Your Winter Gear Montana Powder Hounds
If indications hold it should be a great year for all things SNOW! For lovers of winter recreation on skis and boards that is sweet, sweet music no matter the genre! Time to start getting your gear and assorted paraphrenia ready ahead of the season and perfect timing for Missoula’s traditional SOS Fair and Winter Gear swap.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
