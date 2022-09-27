Read full article on original website
NDSU #1 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25
(KFGO/KNFL) NDSU remains number one in the Stats Perform FCS this week. The Bison received all 44 first-place votes and are 3-1 after a 34-17 win over South Dakota. South Dakota State remains #2 after a 28-14 Missouri Valley Football Conference win over Missouri State. Other Valley Football Conference teams...
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
2 found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Two bodies have been discovered in a home near Detroit Lakes. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Hwy 6 east of U.S. Hwy 59 shortly after 9 this morning. Deputies entered the home and discovered the bodies of two adults, a woman and a man, along with two deceased dogs.
Man hit & killed by train in downtown Fargo identified
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators...
Plans moving forward on Fargo’s 8th fire station
FARGO (KFGO) – Preliminary work is underway for the long-awaited south Fargo fire station on 3.5 acres of city-owned property along 64th Avenue and 33rd Street South. It will be Fargo’s 8th fire station. Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says this week a geotechnical firm will do soil borings...
18-year-old seriously injured in Sunday crash in south Fargo, charged with DUI
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on 32nd Street South in Fargo early Sunday shortly after 5 a.m. Miguel Rendon, 18, of Fargo was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway. His car then struck a small tree, then drove into a yard where it crashed into a much larger tree.
Moorhead City Council approves special assessment for new underpass, with some opposition
MOORHEAD (KFGO/KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council has approved special assessments for the Southeast Main Avenue 20th/21st Streets underpass. Some residents and city council members are not happy with this process. The city has a $7.5 million dollar bond to cover the local portion of the $76.5 million dollar...
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
