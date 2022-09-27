Brevard Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Charity Brings WWE Champion, Inspirational Speaker Marc Mero to Brevard High Schools

An Indiana man’s body has been found at Shadyside Lake. The man drowned while swimming across the lake after getting entangled. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources shared a release about the man’s death. The 24-year-old was swimming across the lake with someone when he disappeared. According to Wane, several witnesses reported hearing the man shout that he was tangled in something before going under water.

