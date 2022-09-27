Brevard Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Charity Brings WWE Champion, Inspirational Speaker Marc Mero to Brevard High Schools

Read full article on original website
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Multiple Brevard residents spotted catfish in their yards ahead of Hurricane Ian, with one resident counting more than 14.
Indiana Man Reportedly Drowns After Getting Tangled in Fishing Line
An Indiana man’s body has been found at Shadyside Lake. The man drowned while swimming across the lake after getting entangled. Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources shared a release about the man’s death. The 24-year-old was swimming across the lake with someone when he disappeared. According to Wane, several witnesses reported hearing the man shout that he was tangled in something before going under water.
Live: Hurricane Ian impacts at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida
Keeping you prepared during the storm is important to us. That's why we've lowered our paywall and made all of floridatoday.com available to you for free. Please support our journalism and our ongoing mission to keep the Space Coast informed by subscribing at floridatoday.com/subscribe. --- Watch a live stream from Kennedy Space Center in Florida as Hurricane Ian, a powerful storm that's already brought significant rain to the spaceport, begins approaching the Space Coast. ...
