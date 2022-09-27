ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Green calls out Aiona to give clear stance on abortion

By Elizabeth Ufi
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8cQK_0iBYboFh00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, the Democratic candidate running for governor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, called out his opposing ticket to release details on how its party intends to protect the reproductive rights of Hawaii women.

In a statement, Green said, “The opposing ticket wants to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape, incest, or danger to the life of the mother.”

Duke Aiona, the Republican candidate going up against Green, who is pro-life, stated:

“It’s woman’s right to choose whether she wants an abortion or she doesn’t want an abortion. It’s up to that woman. So it’s that simple the problem is that he trying to divide the community he’s trying to bring up an emotional issue that divides women right down the middle and it’s unfortunate that he’s relying on those kinds of tactics to again bring about an issue that is a nonissue when we should be focusing on the real issues that face Hawaii, affordable housing, cost of living .”

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Hawaii is one of the states that continues to protect reproductive rights after the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states the option to strip women of their abortion rights

Comments / 45

Kathleen Shaw
1d ago

As a physician Green should know when a fetus has life. I guess murder is acceptable in his mind. When does a women then have the same right to kill her four year because it is not convenient?

Reply(13)
9
Robyn Mccarthy
1d ago

we have so many problems in Hawaii and he brings up a national issue that people are divided on. Duke is running for governor of Hawaii not president. Green needs to argue our problems here so our communities can become healthy again

Reply(3)
6
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
1d ago

I will not vote for this man! He was always wanting mask. The only place I could find peace from the democrats was fishing or hunting.

Reply(8)
6
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics.

Women from across Idaho joined a Zoom call on a Wednesday evening in mid-September. There were teachers. A school board member. One woman who is running for office, and one who ran in 2018. They gathered virtually from their corners of the state to talk about public schools — and how they, as members of […] The post They’re women. They’re LDS. And they’re speaking their minds on politics. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Campaigns for Governor debate abortion, special session

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Both Lt Governor Josh Green and former Lt. Govenor Duke Aiona are taking steps to point out their differences. Green, a democrat, supports abortion rights. Aiona, a republican, says he’s personally against abortion. “Abortion remains legal in the state of Hawaii so it’s a woman’s right...
HAWAII STATE
Big Country News

New Poll Shows Races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of State are Narrowing in Washington State

The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Aiona
KHON2

One step closer to session addressing felony charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Days after a special session was said to be unlikely, Speaker of the House, Scott Saiki said two-thirds of House members agreed to convene. The special session will address the process by which felony charges are brought against individuals. The current method for bringing charges is done by complaint and preliminary hearing. […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

These are some of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the US

(NEXSTAR) — Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, making it one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. It has caused streets to flood and smashed trees along the coast, knocking out power for more than one million people as it slowly started to crawl across the state.
FLORIDA STATE
KHON2

Hawaii teachers still waiting for pay raise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state announced pay raises and bonuses for teachers months ago after lawmakers approved $170 million to fund it. But teachers said it hasn’t happened, leaving many of them wondering what’s going on. According to the teachers union, nearly 9,000 teachers are eligible to get a bump in pay after the governor […]
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Affordable Housing#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Android#The Supreme Court
hawaiipublicradio.org

The Body Show: Prospective Changes to DUI laws

Should the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration when driving be lowered? How might that keep our roadways safe and reduce the numbers of DUI’s causing accidents in the islands? Rick Collins, project director for the Hawai‘i Alcohol Policy Alliance and Thomas Billins, Acting Lieutenant for the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division are on the show to explain why this is being considered, and the common signs that someone might not be driving well on the road.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Philly

Elon Musk to appear in Delaware court concerning Twitter trial

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk is in Wilmington, Delaware. He's spending the next two days there answering questions from Twitter's lawyers.The billionaire is sitting for a deposition related to Twitter's lawsuit against him for trying to rescind his offer to buy the social media company.Twitter hopes to enforce their sale agreement with Musk.The case is set to go to trial on Oct. 17.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Housing
hawaiibusiness.com

Sages Over 70: Walter Kirimitsu

Walter Kirimitsu is as ambitious and excited about his work at age 81 as when he was a young man climbing the career ladder. After graduating from Saint Louis School, UH Mānoa and the University of Michigan’s law school, the down-to-earth local boy built a long and illustrious legal career in Hawai‘i and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy