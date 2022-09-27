Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
CeeDee Lamb's No Goat: Cowboys Grind Out Monday Night Win at Giants
On Monday night at New York? All coach Mike McCarthy's Dallas Cowboys needed to do was outscore QB Daniel Jones' Giants.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush
It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
Cowboys Rival Philadelphia Eagles 'Best Team in NFL,' Says TV's Jason Garrett
The Dallas Cowboys are saying goodbye to a prospect ... SEPT 26 NFL BEST? “I think Philadelphia is the best team in football right now.” – Jason Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys coach, speaking as an NBC "Sunday Night'' analyst. And he's right. As the Cowboys ready...
Fantasy Football Week 4 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
Packers' David Bakhtiari: Logs limited practice
Bakhtiari (knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Bakhtiari made his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, playing 56 percent of the team's offensive snaps. After a long recovery from his ACL tear in late 2020 it makes sense for the team to remain cautious with him, as they ease the left tackle back into action. Whether or not he'll be able to play Sunday against the Patriots remains unknown, but if he does suit up, he'll likely still be on some form of snap count.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor ankle injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth wideouts if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this weekend against Seattle.
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited Tuesday
Waddle (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The Dolphins estimated Waddle as a non-participant Monday, so he's seemingly trending in the right direction for Thursday's game against the Bengals. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, head coach Mike McDaniel intimated earlier Tuesday that he expects Waddle to play Thursday, but whether the wideout approaches the contest with or without a designation will likely be determined by what he's able to do in practice Wednesday. Waddle paced the Miami pass catchers Week 3 with 102 yards on four receptions and is sitting on a 19-342-3 receiving line on 30 targets through three games.
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Picks up sprained ankle
Mekari sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Mekari was unable to return after exiting Sunday's game with this injury, though he did not sustain any significant damage to his ankle, according to Fowler. The 25-year-old started 12 of 13 games played for Baltimore last year, and he's once again stepped in at left tackle with starter Ronnie Stanley (ankle) sidelined so far this season. Mekari's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Jaguars' Jamal Agnew: Sticking in minor role
Agnew caught his lone target for 17 yards and returned three punts for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers. The 27-year-old played 12 offensive snaps in the blowout victory and once again operated as Jacksonville's No. 4 wideout. Agnew should remain in that role, in addition to handling return duties, heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Eagles.
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Catches one pass in win
Okwuegbunam caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Okwuegbunam continued his disappointing start to the 2022 season, seeing just two targets for the second straight week. What's more concerning is that the 24-year-old played on just 24 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, 11 fewer than fellow tight ends Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson. Fantasy managers hoping for Okwuegbunam to take a major step forward this season will have to take a wait-and-see approach as Denver works to repair an offense that has been disjointed through three weeks. Until then, the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder will be extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game
Owens recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Owens has recorded at least 10 tackles in his first three games this year, tying Roquan Smith for the NFL high with 36 stops. Owens already has twice as many tackles this season than he had in any of his previous three campaigns, so the undrafted safety out of Missouri Western is in uncharted territory but will look to maintain his stellar pace against the Chargers in Week 4.
Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis: Records seven tackles
Lewis made sevens solo tackles and one pass breakup during Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants. Lewis tallied his most productive day of the season during Monday night's divisional victory. The sixth-year pro handled 79 percent of defensive snaps and warrants emergency flex considerations in deep IDP formats heading into a Week 4 matchup against Washington.
