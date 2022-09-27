The YavaLine Regional Transit System (“YAV” for short) is the first-ever transit service in the Prescott Valley area. The YAV is starting with a shared ride, on-demand service. Think of it like a minibus that comes when you want, where you want. Input your pickup and drop-off addresses in our mobile app, and we’ll provide a few ride options within the Transit Zone. Choose the option that works best for you and we’ll send a driver your way. If you would like to contact us to request a trip instead, call 1-866-YAV-TRAN (1-866-928-8726).

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO