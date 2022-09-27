ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Montoya, Andrew

“Andrew Montoya is an award-winning artist who was born and raised in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Living in the village of Agua Fria most of his life, he started learning about Spanish colonial art at nine years of age after the sudden death of his mother. He was mentored by his aunt, world-renowned artist Arlene Cisneros Sena. Montoya spent his summers painting and learning about saints and devotional art. Montoya entered his first piece in youth Spanish market at the age of 14, earning the Bienvenidos Award for first-time showing artists.”
SANTA FE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience

Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

UNM basketball player represents Native community on a national scale

University of New Mexico freshman and guard for the Lobo women’s basketball team Natalia Chavez has signed a deal with Degree Deodorant’s “Breaking Limits Team” in just the second year of the program's existence. The team seeks to provide underrepresented athletes a platform while sharing inspiring stories. Chavez won a contest held on Degree’s Instagram and was chosen out of hundreds of athletes, according to a press release from Degree.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Halloween enrichment night at the ABQ BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding its Halloween Enrichment Night October 21 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The night gives attendees a chance to make Halloween-themed enrichment items for animals at the zoo. The event is open to all ages, but anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult. Staff at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nancy Pelosi
Danny Gonzales
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Arts Festival returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival is making a return this year. The 32nd annual event kicks off Friday at Sandia Resort and Casino, hosting 200 of the nation’s top artists along with live entertainment and food. Due to the pandemic, this marks the first time since 2019 that the festival has […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico wildfire victim celebrates 100th birthday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This wasn’t just any birthday celebration. This was one for the books. Tommie Carter celebrated her 100th birthday Monday at the Crowne Plaza in Albuquerque. It’s a hotel she’s called home since May after her entire life was destroyed in the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon wildfire.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter in place lifted for Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque High School, Career Enrichment Center and the Early College Academy were in a shelter in place as police investigated a potential threat. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nine chefs get ready to compete in ‘Duke it Out’ competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ‘Duke it Out‘ chef competition is pinning nine of the state’s top chef’s against each other to see who will whip up the best dish of the night. Owner and Chef of The Shop Israel Rivera, is coming back for...
KOAT 7

Expect to pay more at Balloon Fiesta due to inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, organizers and vendors said families should expect to pay more. From the spectacular views to the mouth-watering food, Balloon Fiesta is part of New Mexican culture. But making memories with your family will be more...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran

Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

DEA: Fentanyl is ‘number one threat’ in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s common these days to hear stories about fentanyl seizures, arrests and busts in New Mexico. In fact, the largest fentanyl bust in the FBI’s bureau history was just made in Albuquerque earlier this month. But just how problematic is the drug for the New Mexico community? Where is it coming from? […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
pinonpost.com

ABQ passes grim homicide milestone

In Democrat Mayor Tim Keller’s crime-ridden Albuquerque, Keller’s Police Chief Harold Medina confirmed to KOB 4 that Sunday’s homicide near Kathryn and Palomas NE was the city’s 100th this year — a grim milestone for the city. With over three months until the end of...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police opening downtown safety center on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bolstering its downtown presence on Central Avenue, Albuquerque Police has formally opened a new downtown police station, called the “Downtown Public Safety Center.” City leaders commemorated the project Tuesday afternoon, while forecasting other changes to address downtown safety. Called a “police station” by Mayor Tim Keller, the new public safety office space […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

