ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 8

Andrea
1d ago

My Mom has told me several stories about Howard St, and it's many jazz clubs. She fully recalls how her and a few of her older sisters used to go over there and catch a few musicians and hang out having fun. Black successful business owners and black successful families were thriving. Reading the article it mentions how these businesses were bulldozed over to make room for freeways. Well....we know what the bulldozing was about on that section of Howard St, because there aren't any freeways running through there nor any part of Howard St. Certain people could not stand the fact that black people were successful and doing well!! It's a sad shame!!! On a better note..... that same strip can and should be built up again. Nice Jazz clubs and R&B clubs. Yeah I know there's going to be some negative comments about this.... I expect it to be. I'm looking at a very big picture and the pros/cons of the matter. There are many of us who would enjoy a nice Jazz club

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laprensanewspaper.com

The Cleveland Museum of Art announces new acquisitions

Cleveland, September 21, 2022: Recent acquisitions by the Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) include a masterpiece by Beauford Delaney, strengthening the museum’s collection of works by Black artists; a triptych by the Master of the Krainburg Altar, an outstanding example of panel painting around 1500; and an ink painting of bamboo by Korean artist Jin-woo Kim.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club

Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
State
New York State
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
City
Akron, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Gum-Dip Theater Hosts Eclectic Performances at North Hill Final Friday

Akron’s Gum-Dip Theatre isn’t a typical performers-onstage/audience-watching type of theater but rather a troupe that hosts alternative events: “story circles, unique happenings, and choose-what-you-pay performances.” It says it’s done performances in 42 different locations in the last six years, with a focus on marginalized communities.
AKRON, OH
103.3 WKFR

Check Out This Old School Castle In Cleveland Ohio

Let's travel back in time and look at this medieval-style castle in Cleveland, Ohio. So many have dreamed of living in this kind of luxury and watching down on the rest of the town from the castle's tower. Some don't even want to look down on everyone but instead just like the vibes that a castle provides and others just like the exterior materials and aesthetic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Marvel to shoot ‘Blade’ in Cleveland this fall, needs extras

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Marvel is coming back to Cleveland. The studio will shoot scenes for its upcoming film “Blade” in November, cleveland.com can confirm. The movie, a reboot of the franchise made famous by Wesley Snipes in the late 1990s, stars Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) as the titular vampire hunter and is being directed by Bassam Tariq (“Mogul Mowgli”). The film is scheduled to be released on November 3, 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ella Fitzgerald
Person
Cab Calloway
akronschools.com

Akron Roundtable Presentation

Join the Akron Roundtable in a presentation by Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack on Oct. 20 at noon. Held at Quaker Station (135 S. Broadway St.), the superintendent will talk about "Hope in a Post-Pandemic World: Meeting Our Challenges and Opportunities Together." The luncheon discussion, sponsored by Oswald Companies, is $25/seat (includes lunch). Make your reservation here >>. For more information, call 330.247.8682.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Jazz Clubs#Art#Poetry#Short Film#Racism#Akron Soul Train
Cleveland.com

Summit County to commemorate North American First People’s Day with events, exhibits, walk Oct. 1-7

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools, the Akron Summit County Public Library, the Summit County Historical Society and Summit Metro Parks are among the organizations hosting events to commemorate North American First People’s Day Oct. 1-7. Akron City Council declared the first Monday in October North American First People’s Day in 2018 as a way to honor Native American history, life and culture. In 2019, Summit County Council extended the declaration to include all of Summit County. The declarations were encouraged by students at the Lippman School, which has a longstanding exchange relationship with the Northern Cheyenne Nation of Montana.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
coolcleveland.com

Lorain County

Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Sunday: Two Homicides in Summit

AKRON and NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two homicides in Summit County on Sunday. A 53-year-old motorcyclist was killed in New Franklin where police say he was riding his bike away from a domestic altercation. One person was arrested at the scene on Dailey Road. And...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lakewood man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Sunday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say. Martin C. Collins Jr., 24, of Lakewood was shot about 11:50 p.m. in the area of West 83rd Street and Madison Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Collins on a tree lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy