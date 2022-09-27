My Mom has told me several stories about Howard St, and it's many jazz clubs. She fully recalls how her and a few of her older sisters used to go over there and catch a few musicians and hang out having fun. Black successful business owners and black successful families were thriving. Reading the article it mentions how these businesses were bulldozed over to make room for freeways. Well....we know what the bulldozing was about on that section of Howard St, because there aren't any freeways running through there nor any part of Howard St. Certain people could not stand the fact that black people were successful and doing well!! It's a sad shame!!! On a better note..... that same strip can and should be built up again. Nice Jazz clubs and R&B clubs. Yeah I know there's going to be some negative comments about this.... I expect it to be. I'm looking at a very big picture and the pros/cons of the matter. There are many of us who would enjoy a nice Jazz club
