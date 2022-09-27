ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Gum-Dip Theater Hosts Eclectic Performances at North Hill Final Friday

Akron’s Gum-Dip Theatre isn’t a typical performers-onstage/audience-watching type of theater but rather a troupe that hosts alternative events: “story circles, unique happenings, and choose-what-you-pay performances.” It says it’s done performances in 42 different locations in the last six years, with a focus on marginalized communities.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Check Out Some Jazz in Chagrin Falls on Monday Nights

Bored on a Monday night with everything closed, but you want to go out? The Paris Room in Chagrin Falls recreates the vibe of a small, sophisticated jazz bistro with a series of Monday nights featuring area jazz musicians from 7-9pm, cocktails and a small hors d’oeuvres and dessert menu.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!

Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Ohio City, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
coolcleveland.com

CMA Hosts Program on Japanese Floral Arrangement

The Japanese have a certain aura when it comes to decorating and the visual arts: a sense of the essential that’s crisp, clear and unfussy. This extends to the Japanese art of ikebana, or flower arranging. Those who admire the Japanese sense of beauty may want to check out...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Gourmet meal kit curator Goldbelly brings chef Michael Symon, other local chefs into the home kitchen

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You may not have chef extraordinaire Michael Symon cooking in your home kitchen, but you can have his favorite comfort food at home. We’re not talking takeout but a meal kit. The Cleveland native and Emmy-award-winning Food Network star worked with gourmet meal-kit provider Goldbelly to launch signature dishes this month. These ship nationwide.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
coolcleveland.com

Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron

Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

Lorain County

Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Rocky River Chamber of Commerce annual awards is back

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Westwood Country Club after a two-year delay due to Covid. Chamber Executive Director, Angela Barth, welcomed members to the annual awards and noted how happy everyone is to be back to a regular schedule of luncheons, events and service to the City of Rocky River. She also noted there are 14 new members in the chamber.
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

Guardians announce when playoff tickets will go on sale

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to the postseason and fans have a chance to watch some October baseball at Progressive Field. Tickets for the Wild Card and Divisional rounds are set to go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. The Guardians will host a best-of-three series that...
CLEVELAND, OH

