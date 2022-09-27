Read full article on original website
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Gum-Dip Theater Hosts Eclectic Performances at North Hill Final Friday
Akron’s Gum-Dip Theatre isn’t a typical performers-onstage/audience-watching type of theater but rather a troupe that hosts alternative events: “story circles, unique happenings, and choose-what-you-pay performances.” It says it’s done performances in 42 different locations in the last six years, with a focus on marginalized communities.
Roll out the barrel and brats: Seven Hills’ free Oktoberfest returns Oct. 1
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Seven Hills’ free Oktoberfest celebration is scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) at the city hall pavilion. “These community events are the best part of the job,” Mayor Anthony D. Biasiotta said. “Any time I have an opportunity to interact with residents at these events, I cherish it.
coolcleveland.com
Check Out Some Jazz in Chagrin Falls on Monday Nights
Bored on a Monday night with everything closed, but you want to go out? The Paris Room in Chagrin Falls recreates the vibe of a small, sophisticated jazz bistro with a series of Monday nights featuring area jazz musicians from 7-9pm, cocktails and a small hors d’oeuvres and dessert menu.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Lakewood, OH — 15 Top Places!
Lakewood, regarded by many to be an extension of Cleveland, is one of the country’s coolest suburbs, featuring top-rated restaurants and pubs. Brunch here is as lively as it gets, with the most delectable breakfast and lunch fare, seafood, cocktails, and a one-of-a-kind ambiance you won’t find anywhere else.
Wing Week! Here are the CLE restaurants taking part
Cleveland Wing Week will return in just a couple of weeks. The popular event lasts a full week and is all about paying homage to the wing.
coolcleveland.com
CMA Hosts Program on Japanese Floral Arrangement
The Japanese have a certain aura when it comes to decorating and the visual arts: a sense of the essential that’s crisp, clear and unfussy. This extends to the Japanese art of ikebana, or flower arranging. Those who admire the Japanese sense of beauty may want to check out...
Gourmet meal kit curator Goldbelly brings chef Michael Symon, other local chefs into the home kitchen
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You may not have chef extraordinaire Michael Symon cooking in your home kitchen, but you can have his favorite comfort food at home. We’re not talking takeout but a meal kit. The Cleveland native and Emmy-award-winning Food Network star worked with gourmet meal-kit provider Goldbelly to launch signature dishes this month. These ship nationwide.
Inaugural Lake Erie Food Festival Comes to Lakeland Community College on Saturday, October 1
Organizers say the goal is to showcase local small food businesses
5 fast, easy affordable weeknight dinners: Mom Squad with 3News' Maureen Kyle
CLEVELAND — How many of you parents have already thought: “What am I making for dinner tonight?” Between figuring out meals on a budget, and busy after-school schedules, week-night dinner prep is a daily mountain to climb. In this week's Mom Squad, local chef and caterer Brittany...
Post Malone concert in Cleveland still happening on Tuesday despite Boston cancellation
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. After Post Malone canceled his concert in Boston on Saturday due to a "stabbing pain" he felt while breathing, many in Cleveland were left wondering whether the rapper would be able to perform at his show on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
Spooky River Road display is simply gourd-geous: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The spooky competition is on. The annual Fright Fight Halloween Decorating Competition returns to the community for the second year. Competitors have until Oct. 6 to register their display with the Olmsted Chamber of Commerce. Sign-up is free. Go to olmstedchamber.org for rules and to sign up.
wxhc.com
John Mellencamp taking part in opening of permanent Rock Hall exhibit devoted to him
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland will host a special John Mellencamp Fan Day this Thursday, September 29, that will celebrate the opening of a permanent exhibit dubbed "Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp." Mellencamp, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2008, will be on hand...
How to get cast in Marvel movie filming in Cleveland, how to get Guardians AL Central champs gear, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, September 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out when Marvel is shooting a new movie in Cleveland and how you can get cast in it, why...
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
cleveland19.com
Spotty lake effect rain lingers through tonight; 1st frost of season for some Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Flood Watch has been allowed to expire for all of our northeast Ohio counties. The flooding threat has significantly diminished. However, a few spotty lake effect rain showers and storms remain possible tonight. Lake effect cloud cover will also linger. Temperatures will remain below normal...
coolcleveland.com
Lorain County
Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
Rocky River Chamber of Commerce annual awards is back
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards luncheon on Sept. 22 at the Westwood Country Club after a two-year delay due to Covid. Chamber Executive Director, Angela Barth, welcomed members to the annual awards and noted how happy everyone is to be back to a regular schedule of luncheons, events and service to the City of Rocky River. She also noted there are 14 new members in the chamber.
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio
A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
newsnet5
Guardians announce when playoff tickets will go on sale
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to the postseason and fans have a chance to watch some October baseball at Progressive Field. Tickets for the Wild Card and Divisional rounds are set to go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. The Guardians will host a best-of-three series that...
