coolcleveland.com
Historical Musical Drama Debuts at West Side Irish American Club
Cleveland musicians Mike Shields and Terry McHale have created a work of musical theater, their second, called Always the Horizon, loosely based on Shields’ family legends. Taking place nearly two decades after the Civil War, it follows the reappearance of a man to his family after 17 years and the stories he tells to his sister about what he did during those years. In that time, his path crossed, Forrest Gump-like, with historic events and people “one Cajun mystic who reveals a remarkable and peculiar truth about the McHugh family destiny.”
coolcleveland.com
CMA Hosts Program on Japanese Floral Arrangement
The Japanese have a certain aura when it comes to decorating and the visual arts: a sense of the essential that’s crisp, clear and unfussy. This extends to the Japanese art of ikebana, or flower arranging. Those who admire the Japanese sense of beauty may want to check out...
coolcleveland.com
Short Film Recalls Once-Thriving Black Neighborhood in Akron
Once upon a time, Akron, like Cleveland (and many other cities), had a bustling, thriving Black business district on Howard Street. From 1930-50 it was a regular stopping point for jazz acts traveling between New York and Chicago, and at one point supposedly had 60-70 jazz clubs, along with countless other businesses. As with many other Rust Belt cities, the decline of industry took its toll, and freeways slashing through Black neighborhoods did the rest.
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Gum-Dip Theater Hosts Eclectic Performances at North Hill Final Friday
Akron’s Gum-Dip Theatre isn’t a typical performers-onstage/audience-watching type of theater but rather a troupe that hosts alternative events: “story circles, unique happenings, and choose-what-you-pay performances.” It says it’s done performances in 42 different locations in the last six years, with a focus on marginalized communities.
coolcleveland.com
This Weekend’s Oktoberfest Is at Platform Beer Co
If you like to drink beer and eat really large pretzels, this is your time of year: the onslaught of the Oktoberfests. And this weekend Platform Beer is hosting one at its Ohio City facility. There you can drink LOTS of beer (they encourage it!) including their Brauraiser Oktoberfest Marzen Style Lager, eat schnitzels, brats and pretzels by Branch BBQ, dance to live polka music, take part in a stein contest and snag some giveaways.
coolcleveland.com
Check Out Some Jazz in Chagrin Falls on Monday Nights
Bored on a Monday night with everything closed, but you want to go out? The Paris Room in Chagrin Falls recreates the vibe of a small, sophisticated jazz bistro with a series of Monday nights featuring area jazz musicians from 7-9pm, cocktails and a small hors d’oeuvres and dessert menu.
coolcleveland.com
Lorain County
Blessed with more than 25 miles of Lake Erie shoreline, Lorain County is a premier recreational destination with fishing, boating, kayaking, zip lining, birding, geocaching, a quilt barn trail and many other outdoor activities. Our quiet rural roads and unspoiled countryside provide a superb environment for cycling through our Back Roads and Beaches Bike and Multisport Route.
