Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating after shooting injures GCU student, 2 others in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that sent an adult male to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to a call of shots fired near the area of 35th Avenue and Missouri at around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officers at scene eventually learned that two victims went to a hospital with gunshot injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man on meth accused in PetSmart arson, police say

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested in a bizarre arson case at a PetSmart on Monday. Investigators say Richard Gutierrez Jr. went into a Petsmart location near 31st Avenue and Peoria and used a lighter to set two large bags of dog food on fire. Store employees reportedly smelled...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt

SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a...
MESA, AZ

