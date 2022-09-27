Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
5 Things to do in Phoenix, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Missouri late Tuesday night. Officers responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and found a woman who had a gunshot wound. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Teana...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating after shooting injures GCU student, 2 others in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say they are investigating a shooting that sent an adult male to the hospital. According to a statement, officers responded to a call of shots fired near the area of 35th Avenue and Missouri at around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officers at scene eventually learned that two victims went to a hospital with gunshot injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man on meth accused in PetSmart arson, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested in a bizarre arson case at a PetSmart on Monday. Investigators say Richard Gutierrez Jr. went into a Petsmart location near 31st Avenue and Peoria and used a lighter to set two large bags of dog food on fire. Store employees reportedly smelled...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman, dog found dead in Tempe bedroom fire; victim identified by family member
TEMPE, Ariz. - Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead Wednesday after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a Tempe home. Tempe firefighters responded to the scene on Sept. 28 near University and McClintock Drives for reports of a fire at a fourplex. Once on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Family remembers woman found dead following Tempe fire
The fire, which happened on Wednesday, took the life of a woman, since identified by family members as Nicole Bryden. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak spoke with Bryden's loved ones.
AZFamily
Man shot by Phoenix police for throwing rocks at them had mental illness, family says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A loving brother. A devoted son. A good man. That’s how family and friends describe 34-year-old Ali Osman, who died Saturday night during an encounter with Phoenix police. Osman was reportedly throwing rocks at officers when he was shot and killed. On Tuesday, Osman’s family...
AZFamily
Motorcyclist killed after running red lights, slamming into SUV in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police say they ran a red light and slammed into an SUV early Tuesday morning. Peoria police say that the motorcycle driver had run through several red lights while driving westbound on Olive Avenue. At some point, he crashed into an SUV near the Loop 101 on-ramp and died from the impact. Investigators say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene just after midnight showed debris scattered through the middle of the intersection.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man stabbed to death and investigators believe several witnesses know what happened
PHOENIX - A 33-year-old Phoenix man was reportedly killed in a stabbing on Sept. 26, and police believe several witnesses have information about what led up to the homicide. At around 9 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, officers responded to reports of a person who was hurt. That's where they found Bruce Daniels with stab wounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
PCSO identifies woman, child found dead in San Tan Valley home Monday
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is identifying the woman and child found dead in a San Tan Valley home Monday.
AZFamily
Daughters remember father killed when SUV rolled off Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers identified 55-year-old Major Raines as the man killed in a car crash Saturday morning when a car rolled off of I-10 onto the I-17 ramp. On Tuesday night, Raines’ daughters are speaking about what happened to their father.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman, boy found dead in San Tan Valley home
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A woman and a young boy were found dead Monday at a home in San Tan Valley, authorities said. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 to the home near Castlegate and Simonton Boulevards for reports of a suicidal subject.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.
Woman and dog found dead after fire in Tempe Wednesday
A woman and dog are dead after a fire Wednesday morning near University and McClintock Drive in Tempe.
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker's body found in Cave Creek days after she was reported missing
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek missing for days was found dead on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Kathleen Patterson was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Patterson, 60, was seen leaving her home to go on a hike...
fox10phoenix.com
DPS rescues family of 6 from flooded wash near Maricopa
Water levels were still rising as the family of six, including four kids ages 8, 4, 2, and 11 months, were trapped on top of the car trying to avoid the fast-moving water. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
fox10phoenix.com
Helicopter crashes north of Mesa; 2 people on board not seriously hurt
SALT RIVER PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. - No one was seriously injured when a small helicopter crashed on the morning of Sept. 26 on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. SkyFOX was over the scene Monday morning, near the Beeline Highway and Gilbert Road. Federal Aviation Administration officials said a...
Comments / 0