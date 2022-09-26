ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
The Spun

NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Yardbarker

The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews

Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019

LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News

The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement

View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a very successful season with the best record in the entire NBA (64-18). They were the top seed in the Western Conference and looked poised to make a deep run in the postseason. Unfortunately, they lost...
