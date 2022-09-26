Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked After LeBron James Loses To Russell Westbrook And Anthony Davis In Three-Point Shootout: "Lakers Are Cooked..."
In a viral video this week, NBA superstar LeBron James sparked the anxiety of countless Lakers fans of the 2022-23 season. At some point during media day festivities, James was caught playing a three-point contest with his co-stars Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis on the court. Amazingly, he lost to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension
Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
Yardbarker
John Salley Said The Lakers Paid Him $1.3 Million Just To Keep Shaquille O'Neal Out Of Trouble
The Los Angeles Lakers knew they had a one-two punch that could lead them to greatness when they acquired Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 1996. Shaq was already established as someone with Top 10 all-time potential, and while Kobe was a bit rawer when he came to the league, everyone knew that he was going to be something special in his career as well.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Yardbarker
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
Yardbarker
The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews
Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019
LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Bombshell On Ime Udoka’s Coaching Career: “When Everything Comes Out, He’ll Be Lucky To Ever Coach Again In The NBA.”
Celtics coach Ima Udoka found himself in some hot water this off-season after news of his affair with a fellow Celtics staffer went public earlier this month. In a statement, Udoka seemed careful and apologetic as he reflected on what went wrong. Statement from Ime Udoka: I want to apologize...
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
Look: NBA World Reacts To The Malika Andrews News
The past few days have not been kind for ESPN host Malika Andrews as she deals with an onslaught of trolls on social media. It all started earlier this week when she called out Stephen A. Smith for his comments following the Ime Udoka scandal. "Stephen A, with all due respect, this is not about pointing fingers. Stop," Andrews said at the time.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Urges The Nets To Learn From The Warriors And Stephen Curry: "He Was Injured Going Into The Playoffs. The Team Still, You Know, Fought And Won Games."
Kevin Durant will soon turn 34 years old, but even at this age, he is still considered one of the best players in the league. But that doesn't mean KD's time with the Nets has been disappointing. When he joined forces with Kyrie Irving, many expected the duo to lead...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says If Russell Westbrook Remains A Laker, He Won't Ever Be Bad As He Was Last Season
The whole summer has been full of rumors about Russell Westbrook's departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After the former NBA MVP failed to impress fans and the organization last season, it seemed like almost a done deal that he would be traded from the team. However, even after the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement
View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a very successful season with the best record in the entire NBA (64-18). They were the top seed in the Western Conference and looked poised to make a deep run in the postseason. Unfortunately, they lost...
