Yuma, AZ

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Home Grown: Yuma date harvest

In today's home grown, it's that time of year when the thousands of date trees in our area are being harvested. The post Home Grown: Yuma date harvest appeared first on KYMA.
Shane Krauser Announces Arizona's Premier Second Amendment & Use of Force Training Event In Arizona

Right To Bear and Team America will sponsor the new event hosted by the former Maricopa County prosecutor. The renowned international liberty advocate Shane Krauser probably needs no introduction. A former instructor of more than 10 years at the Glendale and Phoenix Police Academies, a former radio talk show host, an adjunct professor of criminal and constitutional law, a firearms instructor, and an experienced trial attorney, Shane Krauser has long been a widely sought-after speaker throughout the United States.
Gov Ducey proclaims October 20 “Great Arizona ShakeOut Day”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Because Arizona is prone to earthquakes, Gov. Doug Ducey declares October 20 as "Great Arizona ShakeOut Day." Correspondingly, this is to prepare for ground shaking that accompanies moderate-to-large magnitude earthquakes. So far, registration for Great Arizona Shakeout has topped 61,000; the goal is to register...
Moderna executive talks one-on-one with ABC15 about COVID booster vaccines

PHOENIX — A handful of new Arizona laws are in effect regarding COVID-19, from banning forced business closures to outlawing mask and vaccine mandates. Still, doctors and the CDC insist getting vaccinated and boosted is your best protection against hospitalization and COVID long-haul symptoms. The FDA recently gave Moderna's...
New steps added to Arizona driving test go into effect this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads-up if you’re a new driver preparing to take the Arizona road test. Beginning this week, you’ll need to provide proof of insurance and registration before the exam, and demonstrate how to use important features. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division...
Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be lane restrictions and construction on US 95 between mileposts 67 and 80, that is located between Yuma and Quartzsite for road construction. The post Lane restrictions on US 95 starting Oct. 3 for construction appeared first on KYMA.
NFIB endorses Kari Lake for Governor of Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a press release, the political action committee for Arizona's leading small business association made an announcement. As of Wednesday, September 28, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Kari Lake for Governor. Accordingly, the NFIB believe small businesses found her opponent's lack...
Border Patrol agents seize cloned Border Patrol vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, September 25, El Centro Border Patrol (BP) agents arrested a U.S. citizen and seized a cloned BP vehicle. Moreover, in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 6:25pm. In addition, the El Centro station's Remote Vehicle Surveillance System Operators observed and notified...
New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial

On Saturday, nearly all of the bills signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey earlier this year went into effect. Some of them impact Arizonans in their daily lives, classrooms and voting booths.  GOP legislators waved through a number of laws targeting pandemic safety measures that many found stifling. Some of them might handicap the […] The post New AZ laws are now in effect: Here are some of the most controversial appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Group Sounds Alarm on Arizona Voting Machine Readers Lacking Accreditation

For the last year and a half, a group of individuals in Arizona have been investigating the lack of accreditation of the laboratories that certify voting machine readers used in Arizona. Concerned that the machines are susceptible to manipulation — not just fully electronic voting machines but also electronic voting machine readers that are used with paper ballots here in Arizona — the group has made several unsuccessful attempts to get the courts to acknowledge the discrepancy, as well as calling upon elected officials in the state’s executive and legislative branches for assistance.
How pushing for better air quality could allow for more affordable gas

DENVER, Colorado — Gas prices are on the rise again, due to many factors like hurricane Ian, unplanned maintenance on refineries in California, and low inventory issues. But another factor is leading to a rise in fuel cost, and that is pollution. This is why there is a push across the nation to improve the air quality which could lead to more affordable gas.
Sheriffs suggest ways to tackle drugs and addiction in Arizona

PHOENIX — With big fentanyl busts in the news and numbers up in Arizona, experts are talking about the best ways to address addiction. Elected officials and law enforcement came together as part of a roundtable on the Save Our Streets plan – introduced by state representative candidate Matt Gress. The subject was different ways to fight the influx of drugs like fentanyl.
New data shows Arizona voter sentiment on abortion does not align with recent SCOTUS ruling

New data released this month shows an overwhelming majority of Arizona voters want abortion to be legal. OH Predictive Insight’s September Arizona Public Opinion Pulse shows 91% of the state’s registered voters want abortion to be legally available in at least some cases, including rape, incest and the health of the mother and fetus. Only 9% believe there should be a total ban on the procedure.
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts

Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Arizona during 4-month DEA operation

PHOENIX – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on Wednesday announced the seizure 10 million-plus fentanyl pills, the vast majority in Arizona, during a just-completed enforcement operation targeting the dangerous synthetic opioid. The DEA said more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and approximately 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized...
New Arizona law doubles duration of protective orders to 2 years

PHOENIX – A new Arizona law that went into effect Saturday doubles the duration of protective orders from one year to two. House Bill 2604 also extends the length of emergency orders of protection to seven days. State law previously limited emergency orders to the close of the judicial business day after it was issued or 72 hours, whichever was longer.
