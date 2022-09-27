John C. Suchodolski, 1939-2022

John C. Suchodolski, a lifelong Toledo resident, Army veteran, and automotive business owner, died Sept. 15 at Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg. He was 83.

Though Mr. Suchodolski’s wife, Russella “Rusty” Suchodolski, was unsure of the cause of death, she noted that he had been previously diagnosed with congestive heart failure and kidney failure. After a heart valve replacement in January, Mrs. Suchodolski said his health started going downhill.

“I had been there that evening,” Mrs. Suchodolski said, choking up as she spoke. “I visited him every day while he was in the hospital and at Kingston. I never missed a day.”

Mr. Suchodolski was born on June 24, 1939, in Toledo to Anthony and Mary Suchodolski. He was incredibly proud of his Polish heritage, Mrs. Suchodolski said.

Mr. Suchodolski attended St. Vincent de Paul for grade school and later graduated from Woodward High School in 1957. He then began a lifelong career in the automotive industry at Chucks State Line Auto Sales, and eventually married Mrs. Suchodolski in 1960.

“He was the most wonderful, happiest... there aren’t even enough good words to describe him,” Mrs. Suchodolski said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better man.”

Just a few years after beginning his auto career, Mr. Suchodolski joined the Army as a Private First Class in 1963. He and his wife lived in Bamberg, Germany during his deployment, and spent a great deal of time traveling throughout Europe. In early 1965, Mr. Suchodolski took emergency leave from service as his father was dying back in America. He never returned to Germany after that, but he did join the American Legion Pond Post #99.

Mr. Suchodolski’s personal empire was born in 1973 with the creation of his business, Lagrange Auto Sales. He ran the used car shop for nearly half a century before retiring in 2018, when he sold the business to Richard Alexander.

“He promised me that if he didn’t sell it by November, then he would sell it to me,” Mr. Alexander said. “And he didn’t sell it by November, so he sold it to me. He kept his promise with me on that.”

Mr. Alexander said Mr. Suchodolski mentored him into fully running the business, despite the pair only meeting six months before the sale.

“He tutored me every step of the way,” Mr. Alexander said. “I was kinda rough around the edges as far as taking care of business, but he nailed me to the cross on all the business. He taught me a lot about business just in the small time that I knew him.”

Mr. Alexander saw his own father in Mr. Suchodolski — both were down-to-Earth “men’s men,” he said. “We just grew to be like family, you know?”

“I promised him, I said, John, you gonna be proud of me, man,” Mr. Alexander continued. “I’m gonna take care of it, just like you did.”

Mr. Suchodolski is survived by his wife. He was cremated at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, and a private graveside service will be held with close family and friends in October.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, the Cherry Street Mission, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.