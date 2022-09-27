Read full article on original website
Prison escapee climbed out of cell window, over barbed-wire fence, sources say
The convicted murderer who escaped Friday from a prison outside of Las Vegas climbed out of his cell window and over a barbed-wire fence, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Deputies arrest 4 teens with guns at Fall Festival
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s deputies arrested four juveniles at the Pahrump Fall Festival last Friday. According to Nye County Sheriff’s Deputy David Boruchowitz, on Friday, Sept. 23 deputies patrolling the festival were told about a juvenile who had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun. When deputies found the juvenile that […]
Las Vegas parolee accused of committing series of burglaries with stolen car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of violating his parole, breaking into several valley businesses with crowbars, and stealing money and other items. Michael Workman, 39, is facing three counts of attempted burglary of a business and five counts of burglary of a business. Workman had allegedly committed the burglaries in […]
Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
Arrest report: Two suspects in Summerlin shooting planned robbery, waited in bushes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The two suspects arrested in a shooting that left a teenage couple injured in Summerlin earlier this month allegedly plotted to rob someone and waited in bushes before opening fire, according to an arrest report. Malachi Garey, 20, and Elijah Warren, 19, were arrested for...
Woman accused of murder told 911 operator she shot someone in the head, report says
ahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, is facing an open murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Jamie Chase on Friday morning.
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on accusations of domestic battery
According to Sgt. Jeff Wall, the officer, identified as Eric Halverson, was arrested by LVMPD on Sunday after officers responded to a call regarding a “family disturbance.”
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
‘I will blow this place up,’ California man accused of making bomb threat at Las Vegas bank
Ashton Aspley, of Palm Springs, California, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley after he entered the bank with a black plastic bag covering his hand and wrist while becoming aggressive and threatening to citizens and employees, the arrest report said.
Search for missing prisoner leaves residents concerned
Southern Desert Correctional Center sits 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas and it's where Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence for murder.
Las Vegas police seek to identify hospitalized man found at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in identifying an unknown man found at a local park. The man was found at the park on Aug. 10 and is now being treated at a local hospital. He was described as approximately 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, 149 pounds, […]
Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
Bail lowered for student accused in attack on Las Vegas teacher
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bail was lowered on Monday for a student who is accused of attacking a teacher at a Las Vegas high school in April. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is now being held on a $100,000 bond. He was previously being held on $500,000 bond. If he...
Police to reopen streets after investigation into suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are expected to reopen streets in the downtown Las Vegas area following an investigation of reports of a suspicious item in the downtown area earlier on Wednesday.
Las Vegas police respond to 6 overdose deaths in 36 hours
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to six overdose deaths in a 36-hour span. LVMPD tweeted about the responses Monday night, saying at least four of the deaths were connected to fentanyl use. "Last month, our officers rushed in and saved three people on the...
20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
Lawyer: Phlebotomists on-scene with Las Vegas police will lead to more DUI convictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are making a big change to make sure DUI drivers don’t get away with it come trial time. One attorney telling FOX5 to expect more convictions. “I think the net result of this, quite frankly, is more convictions. It is not...
‘I f—ed up again,’ Las Vegas man accused of 2nd fatal DUI had valid driver’s license, rented car, prosecutors say
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had a valid driver’s license, was able to rent a car, and was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of his most-recent crash, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Court date set on new charges for Hells Angels members, prospects
Five of eight men affiliated with the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels are due to appear in court on new charges including racketeering next week. The men are wanted in connection to the shooting of six people on a freeway during an alleged shootout with rival motorcycle gang members on Memorial Day weekend.
Timeline: Convicted murderer escapes from prison outside Las Vegas on Friday, public alerted Tuesday
A man serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas over the weekend, not on Tuesday as officials first implied in a statement.
