Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Deputies arrest 4 teens with guns at Fall Festival

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff's deputies arrested four juveniles at the Pahrump Fall Festival last Friday. According to Nye County Sheriff's Deputy David Boruchowitz, on Friday, Sept. 23 deputies patrolling the festival were told about a juvenile who had been threatened by a juvenile with a gun. When deputies found the juvenile that […]
NYE COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson Police identify officer who returned fire, killed suspect

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department has identified the officer who it says shot and killed a suspect after he himself was shot in the face Monday. Officer Glenn Morgan has been with the department since 2007, Henderson Police said in a news release. He is assigned to the Field Operations Bureau and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation into the shooting.
HENDERSON, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
#Bus Driver#Ccsd Police
8newsnow.com

Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
HENDERSON, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police respond to 6 overdose deaths in 36 hours

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to six overdose deaths in a 36-hour span. LVMPD tweeted about the responses Monday night, saying at least four of the deaths were connected to fentanyl use. "Last month, our officers rushed in and saved three people on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

