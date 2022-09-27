Read full article on original website
SFGate
Streamer Aha to Launch in Singapore, Middle East, Add Malayalam Service (EXCLUSIVE)
Following its launch earlier this month in Malaysia, streamer Aha is set to bow in Singapore and the Middle East. The service, currently available in the Telugu and Tamil languages, will also begin offering Malayalam-language content with an eye on the Middle East expansion, where a migrant population that speaks the language abounds.
cntraveler.com
Charithra Chandran of ‘Bridgerton’ on Sharing Indian Culture and Characters with the World
Condé Nast Traveller India's annual Destination Wedding Guide is back, showcasing the latest trends and most glamorous destination weddings of the year, from a glamorous socialite-studded affair at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London to a fun-filled fiesta in Mexico. The ‘revenge destination wedding’ is here, with nuptials becoming more elaborate than ever, and personalization and customization reaching a new level. Every last detail matters. And the bride is at the center of it all—bringing her own personality and eccentricities to the show.
NME
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Behind Disney’s Jules Verne-Inspired ‘Strange World’
Disney Animation’s Strange World — for which a new trailer dropped Wednesday — was created to capture the adventure of pulp novels, with inspiration from stories such as Jules Verne’s Journey to the Center of the Earth as well as King Kong. But it’s ultimately a story about family, director Don Hall (an Oscar winner for Big Hero 6) explained during a press event. Co-directed and written by Qui Nguyen, Strange World follows a family of explorers who find themselves in an uncharted land. Searcher Clade, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, is described as a brilliant family man — who, as a...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
UK photographer wins outdoor photography contest less than a year after buying camera
Lloyds Bank announced the results of its amateur photography competition – the winner has been shooting for less than a year!
BBC
Riseley artist, 11, 'overwhelmed' with house drawing requests
An 11-year-old artist said she was left "overwhelmed" when commissions to draw people's homes came rushing in. Alice, from Riseley, Bedfordshire, captured her own home and after being encouraged by her parents offered to paint others in her village for £1. She said getting 60 orders had been "joyful...
Cleaners at Amsterdam gallery ordered to let insects run wild in name of art
No vacuum cleaners and no feather dusters: that’s the order that has gone out to cleaning staff at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. As part of an exhibition exploring the changing perceptions of creepy-crawlies in art and science through the ages, the national museum of the Netherlands has been allowing its crevices and corners to go wild for the last three months.
SFGate
Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)
Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.”. Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor.
My Sunny Maad review – culture shock animation for woman’s Afghan love
Post-Taliban Kabul is seen through the eyes of a Czech bride in this new film from acclaimed animation director Michaela Pavlátová, who was Oscar nominated in 1993 for her short film Words Words Words. Adapted from a novel by war journalist Petra Procházková, the Golden Globe-nominated film boasts striking visuals, but lacks the kind of emotional authenticity that would elevate it beyond a sob story.
SFGate
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio on Season 2 of Their Hulu Reality Series, Transitioning From TikTok to Hollywood and Charli’s Potential Music Career
When Charli D’Amelio started posting dance videos to TikTok in 2019, the now 18-year-old could never have imagined it would lead to a clothing line with her older sister Dixie, countless brand deals and a family reality show. Despite the stigma that often accompanies the TikTok famous who attempt to transition to Hollywood, the D’Amelios have prevailed, as Dixie’s blossoming music career and Charli’s casting in filmmaker F. Javier Gutiérrez’s upcoming horror film attest.
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday defended her economic plan and shrugged off the negative reaction from financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “difficult decisions” to get the economy growing. In her first public comments since the government’s announcement...
Equities pick up after BoE steps in, but pound resumes losses
Most Asian stocks bounced Thursday as UK and US government yields fell after the Bank of England jumped into bond markets to prevent a financial catastrophe. The spending plan sent yields on UK government bonds and those of other countries soaring and raised the prospect of even bigger interest rate hikes.
bitpinas.com
Galería Paloma Launches Exhibit 1/1, NFT ‘The Twelve’ for Crypto Art Week Asia
Editing by Nathaniel Cajuday. Additional Information by Michael Mislos. The prestigious gallery Galería Paloma, in line with the upcoming Crypto Art Week Asia (CAWA) event this September 28 to 30, 2022, curated digital artworks of 12 artists from the Philippines and Singapore and launched their exhibit 1/1 last September September 23.
Pound slides; former BOE chief Carney accuses government of ‘undercutting’ Bank – business live
Carney says government ‘working at cross-purposes with the Bank’
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Unveils New Selection Committee
Cannes Directors’ Fortnight has unveiled the new team of programmers and consultants who will work with incoming delegate general Julien Rejl on his inaugural selection for May 2023. Rejl will be supported by seven programmers. Hervé Aubron, film academic and Cahiers du Cinéma critic Agathe Bonitzer, actress, whose credits include When Margaux Meets Margaux and A Bottle In The Gaza Sea Elsa Charbit, experienced programmer who was formerly artistic director of France’s Entrevues, Belfort International Film Festival Caroline Maleville, programming manager at the French Cinematheque Jean-Marc Zekri, head of Paris arthouse cinema Le Reflet Médicis Daniella Shreir, U.K. founder and co-editor of feminist film journal ‘Another Gaze’ Muyan...
hypebeast.com
Explore the U.K.’s Breezy Winter With Oi Polloi and Mephisto’s Latest Footwear Collaboration
Manchester’s fashion scene is currently thriving. While the streetwear scene is consistently leveling up — thanks to the likes of Drama Call, Clints, Gramm, and Skitzo — the contemporary menswear world is also buzzing around the rainy city like never before — and one brand flying this flag is Oi Polloi. The UK-based boutique has operated out of Manchester for two decades now and has made its mark on menswear with intricate designs and unique product styling that’s destined to be accompanied by clean cagoules and parka jackets. Most recently, the label has built on its strong relationship with adidas with the world’s first eco-friendly terrace shoe that paid homage to the area of Salford. And now, Oi Polloi has presented its latest shoe in collaboration with French footwear maker, Mephisto.
Timely short Urania Leilus screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30
Nigrin: Your very timely short film Urania Leilus is a warning seen through the eyes of a young journalist about what might happen when a democracy succumbs to far-right extremists and descends into fascism. Tell us what motivated you to make this film.*. Serban: I was motivated by what I...
Hôtel Martinez Debuts a New 5-Star Wellness Sanctuary in Cannes
As part of its ongoing multimillion-dollar refurbishment, Cannes’s five-star Hôtel Martinez, the Art Deco grande dame of La Croisette where A-list film stars have flocked since the 1920s, has unveiled L’Oasis du Martinez, an over 30,000-square-foot haven made up of four dedicated wellness spaces surrounded by lush botanical gardens. The goal, according to Yann Gillet, the hotel’s general manager, was “to create a luxurious sanctuary of tranquility and well-being that offers a 360-degree experience.” That experience can include fitness offerings ranging from tai chi and yoga in the shade of banana trees to rigorous indoor workouts at the 1,500-square-foot L’Oasis Fitness...
