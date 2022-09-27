Manchester’s fashion scene is currently thriving. While the streetwear scene is consistently leveling up — thanks to the likes of Drama Call, Clints, Gramm, and Skitzo — the contemporary menswear world is also buzzing around the rainy city like never before — and one brand flying this flag is Oi Polloi. The UK-based boutique has operated out of Manchester for two decades now and has made its mark on menswear with intricate designs and unique product styling that’s destined to be accompanied by clean cagoules and parka jackets. Most recently, the label has built on its strong relationship with adidas with the world’s first eco-friendly terrace shoe that paid homage to the area of Salford. And now, Oi Polloi has presented its latest shoe in collaboration with French footwear maker, Mephisto.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO