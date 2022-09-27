ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His 2-Word Nickname For Cooper Rush

It appears Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has earned a new nickname just three weeks into the regular season. On Tuesday afternoon, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tweeted: "Cooper Clutch." This tweet from Elliott is bound to go viral, especially since the Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Monday...
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
Yardbarker

LeBron James drops 100% truth bomb on Saquon Barkley during Cowboys vs. Giants showdown

It’s been a while since the last time New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley put together an explosive season. However, it appears that Barkley has finally gotten his powers back. Everyone is taking notice of it, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who made sure to catch Monday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Giants.
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star's Message For LeBron Goes Viral

DeMarcus Lawrence led the Dallas Cowboys to a 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. After chasing down Daniel Jones all evening, Lawrence went after NBA royalty. LeBron James excitedly declared that Saquon Barkley is "back" after he scored a 36-yard rushing touchdown to give the...
Bleacher Report

Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle).  The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT. 
Bleacher Report

LeBron James-Produced Madden NFL 23 'Fantasy Football' Movie Release Date Revealed

The LeBron James-produced family sports comedy Fantasy Football is set to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on Nov. 25, the company announced in a press release Tuesday. Two can play this game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FantasyFootballMovie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FantasyFootballMovie</a> 🏈 premieres November 25th, exclusively on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParamountPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParamountPlus</a>! <a href="https://t.co/a5RjoH25Xt">pic.twitter.com/a5RjoH25Xt</a>. James and Maverick Carter’s...
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Darvin Ham 'Absolutely' Thinks of Russell Westbrook as Starter

Los Angeles Lakers first-year head coach Darvin Ham has always valued point guard Russell Westbrook highly, and that was further solidified after the team's first practice on Tuesday. Ham told reporters that he "absolutely" views Westbrook as a starter heading into the 2022-23 season, saying, "He was there front and...
Bleacher Report

Browns' Myles Garrett Suffered Biceps, Shoulder Injuries in Single-Car Crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain and lacerations in his single-car crash on Monday. It remains unknown whether he can play in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Garrett was driving with a female passenger, and Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland reported "the car...
Bleacher Report

Mac Jones' Ankle Injury Has Progressed 'A Lot' in 2 Days, Patriots' Belichick Says

While not known for being the most outwardly optimistic person, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did have a relatively positive update on Mac Jones' ankle injury. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Belichick said his starting quarterback has "made a lot of progress the last 48 hours" but they...
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning's Contract Joke: 'I'm 3-0 Against Chad Powers'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Eli Manning for his joke from earlier this week. During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Eli quipped that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman the $250 million they paid Wilson after he punted the ball 10 times in Sunday's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 4

We're three weeks into the 2022 fantasy season, and it has been—something. At quarterback, some things have gone as planned. Seeing Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills atop the leaderboard isn't a surprise. However, seeing Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders ranked ahead of Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals definitely is.
