usf.edu
Castor, officials say 'the worst is not yet here' in Tampa Bay and urge residents to stay vigilant
Although Hurricane Ian has taken a turn to the east away from Tampa Bay, emergency management officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are warning residents to continue safety precautions. The “worst is not yet here,” Pinellas officials said in an email Wednesday morning. “Our area could experience wind speeds up...
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
People around the Tampa Bay area have either evacuated or are now taking cover as Hurricane Ian closes in on Florida's west coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay power outage tracker
Hurricane Ian will move into the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing damaging winds with it.
Tampa Bay goes dry after Ian pushes water out toward Gulf
As the monstrous Hurricane Irma approached Florida's west coast in September 2017, Tampa Bay was emptied of water as strong offshores winds pushed the water into the Gulf of Mexico. Could Ian do the same?
Live updates: Hurricane Ian damage reports across Tampa Bay
As Hurricane Ian gets closer to Florida, we're bringing you live updates as impacts are reported across the state and the Tampa Bay area.
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place
With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
LIVE UPDATES: Manatee County locks down shelters, EOC ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian is continuing its path toward Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. After first making landfall Tuesday morning in Cuba, the storm is set to approach the state's west coast within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning and continue moving onshore.
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
Access to barrier islands in Pinellas Co. restored, with restrictions
Access to the barrier island of Pinellas County has been restored, with restrictions.
Tampa Bay mandatory evacuations expand, more shelters open ahead of Hurricane Ian
Just about all of South Tampa is now within a mandatory evacuation zone.
No curfew in Hillsborough County
There will be no curfew for Hillsborough County, according to a night-time release from county officials.
Hillsborough County Opens New Shelter, Closes Another Shelter At Capacity
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County has opened a new special-needs shelter at the Yuengling Center, located at 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa, FL 33617, on the University of South Florida campus. This shelter accepts pets for those with special needs. Residents seeking shelter are
Click10.com
Extreme wind and rain from Hurricane Ian lashing Tampa area
TAMPA, Fla. – Strong winds and relentless rain from Hurricane Ian are being felt Wednesday in the Tampa area. Local 10′s Andrea Martinez and Jenise Fernandez are there. Early Wednesday morning Martinez reported that she was already feeling the rain and wind pick up. By late morning, water...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm. Here are resources for Florida's homeless
Category 4 Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida Wednesday, between Tampa and Fort Myers. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the hurricane to a Category 4 storm early Wednesday. About 2.5 million residents have been ordered to evacuate, with officials advising residents in Central Florida to stay with...
floridapolitics.com
New emergency restoration, renovation company opens branch in Tampa as Hurricane Ian slams into state
Venturi Restoration says it has completed 'tens of thousands' insured projects. Venturi Restoration had been weighing the merits of opening a Tampa branch office for months before finally deciding to officially take the plunge and open a property restoration business in Florida. After making the commitment, Venturi Restoration CEO Mark...
LIVE UPDATES: Pinellas County to close barrier islands from Tierra Verde to the Dunedin Causeway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and is now a major Category 3 hurricane. It made its first landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba, the National Hurricane Center said. As the current track stands, Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as...
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
wfla.com
Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
