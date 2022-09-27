ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Tampa, FL
Health
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

Ian Update #17: Pinellas Officials Urge Shelter in Place

With the approach of at least tropical-storm-force winds expected today (Sept. 28), Pinellas County emergency officials have asked that all residents remaining in the County shelter in place. This means that if you have not evacuated, the time to do so has passed. In its 7 a.m. bulletin, the National...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
#Emergency Shelters#Tampa Bay Area#Alcoholic Beverages#Hillsborough#Erwin Technical College
Click10.com

Extreme wind and rain from Hurricane Ian lashing Tampa area

TAMPA, Fla. – Strong winds and relentless rain from Hurricane Ian are being felt Wednesday in the Tampa area. Local 10′s Andrea Martinez and Jenise Fernandez are there. Early Wednesday morning Martinez reported that she was already feeling the rain and wind pick up. By late morning, water...
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast path

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Ian made landfall near Category 5 near Punta Gorda mid-day on Wednesday and is expected to track just south and east of the Tampa Bay area. The storm weakened as it began passing over land late Wednesday but is expected to remain at hurricane strength for several more hours. The bay area is experiencing storm ...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wfla.com

Pinellas County tells residents to shelter in place

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County officials informed residents that they should shelter in place by midnight Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is set to hit Florida in the coming hours. In a Tuesday afternoon update, Pinellas County government officials said tropical-storm-force winds could arrive by early Wednesday morning,...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
