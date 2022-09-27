ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell

A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
BOTHELL, WA
Nationwide Report

64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Oak Harbor, WA
Oak Harbor, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
EVERETT, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
q13fox.com

Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Crews begin recovery efforts

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Crews with the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy will begin to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. Beginning early Tuesday morning, teams began an operation that will continue non-stop with 12-hour shifts until the wreckage...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Coroner says hiker on Aasgard Pass died of natural causes

The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass. Swaminathan Sundaram suffered a medical emergency about 9:40 a.m. and the group with him performed CPR until Forest Service rangers arrived to assist, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whatcom-news.com

Witness could not be located, charges dropped in parking lot stabbing case

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The suspect in a parking lot stabbing incident in March saw a charge of 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon dropped after at least 1 witness could not be located according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Marcus David Kaptinski, age 29, was booked into...
q13fox.com

1st Ave. S reopens after person hit by vehicle, killed in SODO

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the SODO neighborhood Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Ave. S, near S. Holgate Street, just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person hit. The person was pronounced...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue

SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays

The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

