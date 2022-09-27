Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
UPDATE: Whatcom traffic slowed along southbound I-5 by crash following semi’s ‘wild ride’
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash on Twitter shortly after 5:30 a.m.
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
22-Year-Old Arrested After A Car Collision In North Seattle (Seattle, WA)
On Monday afternoon, a warrant suspect caused a collision in North Seattle that injured an officer. An arrest attempt was made in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North by members of SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit and US Marshals Violent Offenders Task Force at about 4:30 p.m. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for allegedly throwing rocks, debris on SR-900 near Renton
A man was arrested by the Washington State Patrol on Tuesday morning for allegedly throwing rocks and debris on state Route 900 near 164th, near Renton. Shawn L. Perantie, 53, was taken into custody without incident. Perantie is accused of causing over $2,200 in damage and will be booked on...
q13fox.com
Float plane recovery efforts continue near Whidbey Island
Crews will continue operations to recover the float plane that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB started this assignment Tuesday morning, though they say the job will not be complete until this weekend potentially.
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Whidbey Island floatplane crash: Crews begin recovery efforts
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - Crews with the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy will begin to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. Beginning early Tuesday morning, teams began an operation that will continue non-stop with 12-hour shifts until the wreckage...
ncwlife.com
Coroner says hiker on Aasgard Pass died of natural causes
The Chelan County Coroner’s office says a 41-year-old Redmond man died of natural causes Saturday while hiking on Aasgard Pass. Swaminathan Sundaram suffered a medical emergency about 9:40 a.m. and the group with him performed CPR until Forest Service rangers arrived to assist, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.
q13fox.com
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline vandalized again; owners say 'enough is enough'
SHORELINE, Wash. - A popular Black-owned coffee shop in King County was vandalized yet again early Wednesday morning. Black Coffee Northwest has been the target of multiple racist attacks and incidents of vandalism in the past. "We were once again vandalized early this morning," the company wrote in a tweet...
46-Year-Old Shawn Oberbeck, 1 Other Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp. Two vehicles collided and got engulfed in flames, stated the officials. Investigation revealed that a wrong-way driver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatcom-news.com
Witness could not be located, charges dropped in parking lot stabbing case
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The suspect in a parking lot stabbing incident in March saw a charge of 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon dropped after at least 1 witness could not be located according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Marcus David Kaptinski, age 29, was booked into...
q13fox.com
1st Ave. S reopens after person hit by vehicle, killed in SODO
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle in the SODO neighborhood Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the 1700 block of 1st Ave. S, near S. Holgate Street, just before 4 p.m. for reports of a person hit. The person was pronounced...
q13fox.com
SR 520 floating bridge to close this weekend between Seattle, Bellevue
SEATTLE - The SR 520 floating bridge will be closed for construction work this weekend between Seattle and Bellevue. The closure will last between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday, and is part of Washington State Department of Transportation’s ongoing SR 520 Montlake project. According to WSDOT, the...
q13fox.com
Local shop installing more security measures after sixth burglary attempt this year
SEATTLE - A popular game shop in the Chinatown-International District has experienced a rash of break-ins in the past year. The owner of Pink Gorilla says the business has been targeted around six times in 2022 at the shop off of S King St. Because of that, he is going to take even more measures to make sure the business is secure.
Here’s why a Bellingham man said he allegedly robbed a bank and where the missing $100 went
Before allegedly robbing the bank last weekend, the man reportedly walked into the jail and asked to speak to law enforcement.
Sea-Tac arrivals ramp shut down, causing significant delays
The lower-level baggage claim road at Sea-Tac International Airport was closed overnight for construction work, causing delays getting into the airport and traffic in the surrounding area. At midnight last night, crews began the work of demolishing an unused ramp on the Lower Arrivals Drive. Officials say the ramp wasn’t...
whatcom-news.com
Group of SONIC Drive-In franchisees ordered by court to stop operating under SONIC brand
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County’s only SONIC Drive-In location recently closed following customer complaints of unfulfilled orders due to inventory shortages. Today, The Kitsap Sun reported (paywall) that the problems can be traced back to court proceedings between Sonic Industries LLC and a group of franchisees operating in Washington and Oregon in Oklahoma US District Court where Sonic Corporate is based.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
Comments / 0