Pittsburgh, PA

FOX Sports

Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Ke'Bryan Hayes sent to Pirates' bench on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Hayes will watch from the bench after Rodolfo Castro was picked as Pittsburgh's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 365 batted balls this season, Hayes has accounted for a 4.1% barrel rate and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
5 On Your Side

Cardinals beat Brewers 6-2 to clinch NL Central title

MILWAUKEE — The best thing that happened to the Cardinals on Tuesday night was the victory over the Brewers that clinched the NL Central title. On the way to that victory in Milwaukee, however, were several developments that not only were important in this game but could also impact how deep a playoff run the Cardinals can make in October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

