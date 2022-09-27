Read full article on original website
KSDK
Adam Wainwright talks about Cardinals clinching NL Central
Wainwright has been in many Cardinals locker room celebrations, but they never get old. Here's what he told us after clinching the NL Central.
KSDK
Albert Pujols talks after Cardinals win NL Central title
Albert is headed back to the postseason with the Cardinals. Here's what he had to say after the team clinched the NL Central.
They’re back! Cardinals clinch NL Central crown, fourth straight postseason berth
One of the most storied seasons for one of the most storied franchises in baseball history leads to a familiar spot. The St. Louis Cardinals are National League Central division champions.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Brewers prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
With only a week to go in the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals will battle it out with the Milwaukee Brewers in a matchup with major playoff implications on the line. Join us for our odds series, where our Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick will be revealed. Despite being losers...
ESPN
St. Louis Cardinals seal NL Central title with win over Milwaukee Brewers
MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals finally separated themselves from the Milwaukee Brewers in early August after chasing them for much of the season. They haven't looked back since, turning what had been a nip and tuck NL Central race into something of a runaway. MVP contender Paul Goldschmidt went...
Cardinals claim the central: St. Louis clinches NL Central, postseason berth with Tuesday win over Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 2019, the Cardinals are the champions of the National League Central. St. Louis clinched the NL Central with a 6-2 win Tuesday night in Milwaukee over the Brewers. Technically, the magic number still sits at one game, however, with the Cardinals holding...
Judge ties Maris AL mark with 61st HR, lifts Yanks over Jays
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season with a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the seventh inning that lifted the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3
MLB・
FOX Sports
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Jack Suwinski sitting for Pirates Wednesday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Miguel Andujar will move to left field in place of Suwinski and bat third. Bryan Reynolds will be the Pirates' designated hitter and Ji Hwan Bae will cover center field. Kevin Newman will replace Suwinski in the lineup to play second base and bat seventh.
Newman’s single in 10th gives Pirates win and sweep of Reds
PITTSBURGH — Kevin Newman hit a winning single in the 10th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from a blown three-run lead in the ninth to beat Cincinnati 4-3 and send the Reds to their 96th loss, their most since 2015. Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer in the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
KSDK
Inside the Cardinals' locker room after NL Central clincher in Milwaukee
Here's a look inside the champagne celebration after the Cardinals clinched the 2022 NL Central title. It's their first division title since 2019.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Dodgers cruise, Phillies stumble, Brewers still in wild-card hunt
One month later, the National League playoff picture looks nearly identical. On Aug. 26, the Brewers sat 2.5 games out of a wild-card spot, behind the Padres. Now, they’re 1.5 games back of a playoff spot with nine games to go. The Padres and Phillies have since switched spots...
numberfire.com
Ke'Bryan Hayes sent to Pirates' bench on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Hayes will watch from the bench after Rodolfo Castro was picked as Pittsburgh's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 365 batted balls this season, Hayes has accounted for a 4.1% barrel rate and...
Cardinals beat Brewers 6-2 to clinch NL Central title
MILWAUKEE — The best thing that happened to the Cardinals on Tuesday night was the victory over the Brewers that clinched the NL Central title. On the way to that victory in Milwaukee, however, were several developments that not only were important in this game but could also impact how deep a playoff run the Cardinals can make in October.
