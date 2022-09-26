Read full article on original website
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Brittney Griner's Former Coach Refuses to Comment on WNBA Star's Detainment in Russia
Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor University from 2009 through 2013, chose not to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor Bears head coach who won a collegiate championship alongside Brittney Griner, shut down a reporter's question about the detained WNBA star on Monday. Mulkey was Griner's college coach from 2009 to 2013 at Baylor University, and was asked about her former player's situation during the team's media day. Daily Advertiser reporter Cory Diaz asked Mulkey to share "her thoughts on" Griner's...
Former Baylor players call out Kim Mulkey after she declines to talk about Brittney Griner
Two Baylor women's basketball alumni who played under coach Kim Mulkey are speaking out after she declined to comment on Brittney Griner.
Kim Mulkey Opens Up On Excitement For This Year's Team
LSU enters its second season under Mulkey, add All-American Angel Reese into the mix
Brittney Griner’s college coach mum about her detainment; former players react
Louisiana State University coach Kim Mulkey has started a discussion around college recruiting and amateur sports after her latest no-comment answer. Mulkey, a Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, was asked by Cory Diaz if she had any thoughts on Brittney Griner‘s imprisonment in Russia. “I wanted to get your...
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Deandre Ayton Reveals His True Feelings About Being Signed By The Indiana Pacers Before Suns Matched The Offer Sheet: "I Was Happy... It Was All Done, I Guess."
Deandre Ayton was one of the highlighted players of this offseason, as his incumbent team, the Phoenix Suns, chose to not offer him a contract extension. As Ayton had just finished his rookie contract, the Suns had full matching rights to any rival contract that Ayton signed. This would allow the Suns to sign a deal with Ayton equivalent to what he was receiving on the open market.
De'Anthony Melton impressed by new Sixers teammate, Tyrese Maxey
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Philadelphia 76ers made really solid additions in the offseason, bringing in PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. All are expected to add toughness and contributions at both ends of the court while being mainstays in the rotation. On Tuesday, the Sixers came...
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Paul Finebaum Has A Stern Warning For 1 SEC Coach
One SEC head football coach could be coaching his last game or two over the next two weeks. According to Paul Finebaum, that head coach is Auburn's Bryan Harsin. There have been multiple reports suggesting Auburn will soon move on from Harsin. It could have happened as soon as last weekend. However, Harsin's Tigers narrowly escaped with an overtime win vs. Missouri.
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
2024 four-star PG Juni Mobley cuts list to six
Juni Mobley, the No. 37 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to six schools, he tells 247Sports. His finalists include: Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier. The six-foot, 150-pound point guard out of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman is coming off official...
LeBron James’ necklace at Lakers media day is straight fire
LeBron James’ presence alone commands the entire attention of everyone in any room he’s in. But he is getting even more attention at Los Angeles’ media day because of an interesting piece of jewelry he’s sporting. If you look closely, you could see that LeBron James’...
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
Windhorst: Wolves Players 'Shocked' by Rudy Gobert Trade; Pat Beverley Was 'Beloved'
Minnesota Timberwolves players were reportedly "shocked" by the team's blockbuster offseason trade to acquire All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. In July, the Wolves dealt Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap to acquire the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.
Brittney Griner’s college basketball coach criticised for refusing to comment on her incarceration
WNBA star Brittney Griner's former college basketball coach refused to comment on the player's incarceration in Russia and people have some thoughts on her decision to stay quiet.Kim Mulkey, the head coach of the Louisiana State University women's basketball team, was asked about her former player during a press conference on Monday. The Daily Advertiser asked Ms Mulkey her thoughts on Griner, who was sentenced on drug charges and serving a prison term in Russia. "And you won't," Ms Mulkey answered, before moving on. The curt reply drew criticism online. One Twitter user pointed out the relationship between the...
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans
Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
Hurricane Ian impact: 2 college football games moved to Sunday
Hurricane Ian could become a category 4 storm before it impacts Florida’s gulf coast on Wednesday. Residents of the south and southeast, and Florida in particular, are no strangers to hurricanes, but Ian is expected to be quite the weather event and it’s impact could end up being massive.
Week 4 Cheat Sheet: Chase Claypool Comeback
There is nothing but empty seats on the Chase Claypool bandwagon, but let's buy a one-week ticket for this Week 4 matchup versus the Jets.
DeMar DeRozan drops heartbreaking truth bomb on his stint with the Spurs
It appears as if DeMar DeRozan had something to prove entering last season after a few years toiling away with the San Antonio Spurs. DeRozan turned in arguably the best season of his career in his first year with the Chicago Bulls, putting up 27.9 points per game, a career-best, on 50.4% shooting from the field and 35.2% from deep (also a career-best). He also drew some MVP buzz while leading the Bulls back to the postseason, losing to the then-reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks in five games.
College football fan might have a career of his own after video shows him throwing an absolute dime from the stands
A COLLEGE football fan took his chance to impress and ran with it. Teams are always looking for hidden gems, and one fan's pass during a Tennessee game has shown that he could have a college career of his own. Footage shows the fan catching a field goal kick that...
