Baton Rouge, LA

Brittney Griner's Former Coach Refuses to Comment on WNBA Star's Detainment in Russia

Mulkey, who coached Griner at Baylor University from 2009 through 2013, chose not to comment on her former player's detainment in Russia Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor Bears head coach who won a collegiate championship alongside Brittney Griner, shut down a reporter's question about the detained WNBA star on Monday. Mulkey was Griner's college coach from 2009 to 2013 at Baylor University, and was asked about her former player's situation during the team's media day. Daily Advertiser reporter Cory Diaz asked Mulkey to share "her thoughts on" Griner's...
