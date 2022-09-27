Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln Board of Education approves $490 million 2022-23 budget
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve the district’s 2022-23 proposed budget. The board’s vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0. Board President Don Mayhew was excused from the Tuesday meeting. SEE MORE: LPS says $490 million budget is ‘pretty thoughtful’
KETV.com
Douglas County sets property tax rate, likely costing homeowners more money
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County homeowners will likely be paying more money next year for county services. The board of commissioners voted on Tuesday 5-1 to not change the tax levy. The rate will stay at 0.29559, a rate that has stayed steady for several years. That means property...
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
1011now.com
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Lincoln Public Schools to host public hearing on proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools is hosting a public hearing to discuss the upcoming school year’s budget on Monday. The Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposal on Tuesday. After nearly two years of what LPS called a “flat budget,” it is looking...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections ‘touts’ hiring successes amid reports of shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier in September, an annual report on Nebraska’s prison system pointed out several critical staffing vacancies at state facilities. And less than two weeks later, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services “touted” its success in hiring new staff members in a Tuesday press release.
KETV.com
'Ongoing need of support': Emergency rental assistance application closes Sept. 30
OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha,applications for the first round of emergency rental assistance end Sept. 30. However, need in Nebraska does not disappear come October. “If individuals have an eviction notice I would still like them to reach out to MACCH and look for assistance,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which doles out the federal funds in the city.
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Public hearings announced for Nebraska Voter ID, Minimum Wage ballot initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public hearings on two ballot initiatives have been announced. Two initiatives will be on Nebraska’s general election ballot this November. The Voter ID Amendment, known as Initiative Measure 432, would require Nebraska residents to present a valid ID to vote in the state. The Minimum...
KETV.com
ACLU shares report card on school dress codes
OMAHA, Neb. — Michaela Atkins remembers the day she was asked to leave class and change clothes. “I had a teacher specifically telling me I was showing my shoulders,” said Atkins, a community activist in Omaha. The OPS grad said the lesson she learned from that experience might...
News Channel Nebraska
Groundbreaking this Friday for new school
Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
KETV.com
Child welfare system faces staff shortages and more cases
Neb. — Nebraska is seeing more abused and neglected children come into the welfare system and is facing staffing shortages in case managers. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Department of Health and Human Services has seen a 29% increase in the number of cases during the pandemic. There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
klkntv.com
Project Connect Lincoln is back helping those in need after two year break
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Homeless Coalition hosted its 12th Project Connect Lincoln event after a two-year pause caused by the pandemic. The event was held Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The coalition collaborated with the Department of Veterans Affairs and was...
1011now.com
Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
WOWT
‘Quite worrisome’: Fremont Fire Department deals with applicant shortage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the U.S., fire departments wait for their next firefighter applicant to fulfill the current labor shortage. A shortage that rose since the start of the pandemic. Fremont Fire Department has only hired four to five applicants this year. “Twenty years ago we used to...
WOWT
Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A union that rejected its deal with the nation’s freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement. But officials cautioned that the contract dispute won’t be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall. The five-year deal...
klkntv.com
Lincoln officials announce plans for new youth sports complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln officials announced Wednesday that the city would be getting a new youth sports complex near Oak Lake Park. The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, Nebraska Wesleyan University, the City of Lincoln and other community partners unveiled the designs for the sports complex. The Lincoln...
Comments / 0