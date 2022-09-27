ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln Board of Education approves $490 million 2022-23 budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve the district’s 2022-23 proposed budget. The board’s vote to approve was unanimous, 6-0. Board President Don Mayhew was excused from the Tuesday meeting. SEE MORE: LPS says $490 million budget is ‘pretty thoughtful’
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is too low

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s unemployment rate is lower now than it was before the pandemic. Both Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are at 2.1% unemployment. Bharat Ramamurti, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said this is great news for people who are looking for a job.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ACLU of Nebraska issued a report card Wednesday evaluating the dress codes of Nebraska’s 15 largest school districts — and the grades weren’t good. ACLU analyzed the dress-code policies — including district-wide, grade-level, and individual school policies — of Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Millard Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Elkhorn Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Bellevue Public Schools, Westside Community Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Gretna Public Schools, Fremont Public Schools, Norfolk Public Schools, Columbus Public Schools, North Platte Public Schools, South Sioux City Community Schools.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Public Schools to host public hearing on proposed budget

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools is hosting a public hearing to discuss the upcoming school year’s budget on Monday. The Board of Education is expected to vote on the proposal on Tuesday. After nearly two years of what LPS called a “flat budget,” it is looking...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'Ongoing need of support': Emergency rental assistance application closes Sept. 30

OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha,applications for the first round of emergency rental assistance end Sept. 30. However, need in Nebraska does not disappear come October. “If individuals have an eviction notice I would still like them to reach out to MACCH and look for assistance,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which doles out the federal funds in the city.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

ACLU shares report card on school dress codes

OMAHA, Neb. — Michaela Atkins remembers the day she was asked to leave class and change clothes. “I had a teacher specifically telling me I was showing my shoulders,” said Atkins, a community activist in Omaha. The OPS grad said the lesson she learned from that experience might...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Groundbreaking this Friday for new school

Beatrice Public Schools in conjunction with the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for this Friday, September 30 at 10 AM, to launch construction of the new Beatrice elementary school. The event will take place on the school site at the west side of the new site on the corner of Lincoln and 33rd Streets. Attendees have been granted permission to park in the Christ Community Church Parking lot, located at 2727 Lincoln Street.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Child welfare system faces staff shortages and more cases

Neb. — Nebraska is seeing more abused and neglected children come into the welfare system and is facing staffing shortages in case managers. Gov. Pete Ricketts said the Department of Health and Human Services has seen a 29% increase in the number of cases during the pandemic. There...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Controversy leads to mass exodus of nonprofit workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A faith-based Lincoln youth nonprofit is losing volunteers and employees because of controversial ministry standards, which appears to be a code of conduct that discriminates against the LGBTQ+ community. 10/11 Now has tried reaching out to City Impact, so far we have not heard anything back....
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A union that rejected its deal with the nation’s freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement. But officials cautioned that the contract dispute won’t be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall. The five-year deal...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln officials announce plans for new youth sports complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln officials announced Wednesday that the city would be getting a new youth sports complex near Oak Lake Park. The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, Nebraska Wesleyan University, the City of Lincoln and other community partners unveiled the designs for the sports complex. The Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE

