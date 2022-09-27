ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

U.S. announces $457M to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ozu3P_0iBYXWfT00

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced an additional $457.5 million in civilian aid to bolster Ukraine's law enforcement and criminal justice agencies amid Russia's war in the Eastern European nation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new funding will improve the operational capacity of Kyiv's law enforcement officers and save lives "as they continue to help defend the Ukrainian people, their freedom and their democracy from the Kremlin's brutal war of aggression."

"Our provision of personal protective equipment, medical supplies and armored vehicles has significantly reduced casualties for Ukrainian civilians and their defenders," Blinken said in a statement. "Ukrainian law enforcement officers remain resilient, motivated and determined to carry out their wide-ranging law enforcement missions and support for innocent civilians in towns and cities facing continuous Russian shelling."

Some of these funds will go toward U.S. support for Kyiv's efforts to document, investigate and prosecute crimes committed by Russia amid its war, Blinken said.

According to the State Department, the United States has committed more than $645 million to Ukraine's law enforcement and criminal justice partners since December.

Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, and the United States and its allies have responded with repeated rounds of sanctions and other punitive measures targeting the Kremlin while financially supporting Kyiv.

Amid the war, the United States has given Ukraine more than $15.1 billion in security assistance and more than $15.8 billion since January 2021, according a fact sheet from the State Department.

"The United States stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people and remains committed to support a democratic, independent and sovereign Ukraine," the United States' top diplomat said.

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Eastern European#State#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Russian#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian soldiers are blown up by their own mines after a prank call from Ukrainians led them to a booby-trapped home, officials say

A group of Russian troops have been blown up by their own mines after responding to a prank call from Ukrainians leading them to a booby-trapped home, officials claimed. The soldiers on patrol in Mariupol received reports that Azov fighters were hiding out in a home on the outskirts of the city, the Mariupol mayor's office said on Telegram.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
456K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy