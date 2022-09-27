Read full article on original website
Student Life
Wild and Gonzalez speak to SU about space equity and housing
The main takeaway from Student Union’s (SU) Senate meeting this week is that Washington University’s residential and extracurricular space is more scarce than administrators and students want to see. Senate brought in Associate Vice Chancellor Rob Wild and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Dr. Anna Gonzalez to speak...
readwrite.com
Offering Accessible Education is the First Step in Workforce Diversity
The social justice demonstrations of summer 2020 awakened something in everyday Americans. Many people and companies vowed to do better — but if creating more diverse and equitable workplaces were as easy as making a lofty public pledge, the demographics of our workforce would already reflect those of the world around us.
Hotels Magazine
Open innovation is the future
Innovation technology has been one of the most popular topics discussed in business circles in recent years. While most corporations want to innovate in one way or another, the results of such innovations and their overall impact on the bottom line could become overshadowed if in-depth research is not conducted.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski
#168: Health Informatics and Innovative Strategies for Interprofessional Leadership in Healthcare featuring Dr. Marion Ball & Tori Shaw Morawski. In this episode, we talk with our special guests, Dr. Marion Ball and Tori Shaw Morawski, about health informatics and innovative strategies for interprofessional leadership in healthcare. Marion is an international...
thepennyhoarder.com
CorVel is Hiring an Entry-Level Customer Service Rep (Includes Benefits)
CorVel, a risk management company, is hiring a customer service representative to work from home full time from anywhere. You will be providing customer service via email and phone, as well as inputting data into the system. You must have a high school diploma or the equivalent, along with customer...
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
3DPrint.com
Quickparts Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Xcentric Mold & Engineering Acquisition
The 3D printing industry is continuing a trend of consolidation amid broader economic turbulence. The latest news on that front is the acquisition of Xcentric Mold & Engineering by Quickparts, formerly a large portion of 3D Systems’ on-demand production services. The purchase will allow Quickparts to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
