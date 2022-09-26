Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
TMZ.com
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Hilariously Dominated By Sumo Legend Hakuhō Shō
The Splash Brothers probably won't be called the Sumo Brothers any time soon ... 'cause Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both went head-to-head against wrestling legend Hakuhō Shō -- and they hilariously failed to make him budge!!. The Golden State Warriors met up with Hakuhō while visiting Japan...
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
NBC Sports
Moody reveals where he improved in first offseason with Warriors
Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Moses Moody knew what he has to do to help the Warriors repeat as champions. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Moody outlined what he worked on the most during the offseason. "We been working on a lot. Defense is one...
NBA
Chicago Bulls and Sportfive Expand Partnership to grow the team's presence in France
Global sports marketing agency will help the six-time NBA Champions expand digital following and brand partnerships ahead of the regular season game in Paris in January 2023. The Chicago Bulls and SPORTFIVE today announced an expansion of their existing partnership that will see the global sports marketing agency work with the team to develop a comprehensive strategy to support its efforts to grow its fan base and business in France.
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. compares his former Lakers squad to current Pelicans – with one major difference
When he joined the New Orleans roster in February, the Pelicans’ personnel reminded forward/center Larry Nance Jr. of something he’d previously experienced at the start of his NBA career. Like the youth-filled Los Angeles Lakers squad Nance played for from 2015-18, he recognized that the Pelicans are loaded with promising talent and recent first-round draft picks. Unlike those Laker teams, however, New Orleans boasts something exceptionally invaluable, a component every club needs: Experienced, veteran pros to help guide the youngsters.
NBA
Lakers Announce 2022-23 Coaching Staff
The Los Angeles Lakers have named Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as assistant coaches on Head Coach Darvin Ham’s staff, joining Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek, it was announced today. Jent most recently served as an assistant coach with the Atlanta...
NBA
Charge Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022-23 Season
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League have announced the staff that will serve in support of Head Coach Mike Gerrity for the 2022-23 season. Chris Darnell returns as Associate Head Coach and Kendall Chones returns as an Assistant Coach. New additions for 2022-23 include Omar Cook & D.J. Ham as Assistant Coaches, Daniel Gibson as Assistant Coach Program Apprentice/Scout, Willie Williams as Video Coordinator, and Jamie Pasquin as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
NBA
Supporting the Stars
First of all, that statement needs to be qualified, because there are varying levels of “star.” LeBron James? Stephen Curry? All-time super stars. They’re different. Those two Hall of Famers require so much defensive attention that double-teams are the norm. One of the new Lakers for the...
NBA
NBA Offseason 2022: Everything you may have missed
A lot has happened in the 103 days since the Golden State Warriors hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy on June 16 to celebrate their fourth NBA championship in an eight-year span. If you haven’t been locked in throughout this busy summer, we’ve got you covered with everything you may...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 28, 2022
1. New Orleans commenced training camp practices Tuesday. Watch post-practice video interviews with Willie Green, Dyson Daniels and the duo of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Williamson’s thoughts on the start of the season, from an interview with Pelicans.com this week. photo gallery from Tuesday’s morning practice. Tuesday’s...
NBA
Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick
Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
NBA
Report: Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder agree on 8-player trade
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder came to terms on a trade Thursday evening, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Eight players in total will be involved, four from each team, as well as a 2025 second-round pick headed to Houston. Houston gets:. Derrick Favors. Ty Jerome. Moe Harkless. Theo...
NBA
Fantasy Basketball: Point guard draft tiers
The 2022-23 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start getting ready for your fantasy basketball drafts. Fantasy analyst Dan Titus is putting in the work on his draft rankings as well as his position-by-position tiers — starting with the point guards below — to help you be prepared when you’re on the clock.
NBA
30 Teams in 30 Days: Bucks hope healthy roster can take them back to Finals
Key additions: Joe Ingles (free agency), MarJon Beauchamp (draft) Last season: Every year, there are teams that come away from the season feeling shortchanged, and in 2021-22 it was the Bucks, who certainly wondered ‘what if’ regarding their playoff run. What if Khris Middleton hadn’t suffered a late injury and missed the playoffs? The Bucks without their co-star took the eventual East champion Celtics to a seventh game in the conference semifinals. Certainly, Middleton would’ve meant a difference, correct? Anyway, the Bucks won 51 games, received another stellar effort from two-time Kia MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and put themselves in position for a title repeat, and that’s all you can ask.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies to host Open Practice, presented by Verizon, Sunday, October 9 at 12:30 p.m. at FedExForum
Six Local Non-Profit Organizations to Benefit From The Fun; Plaza Party Tips Off at 10 a.m. and Doors Open At Noon; The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an autographed player photo; Visit the Verizon Home Internet Experience for Opportunity to win 22-23 Season Tickets. Memphis, Tenn. – The...
NBA
Rookie Shaedon Sharpe A Mystery No More
With each practice, Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe becomes less of a mystery. Even though he practiced but didn’t play during his lone season at Kentucky, Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and his staff were confident that they knew enough to take Sharpe, a 6-6 guard who grew up in Canada and played his prep ball in Arizona, with the seventh overall pick of the 2022 Draft, Portland’s highest selection since selecting Damian Lillard with the sixth pick of the 2012 Draft.
NBA
Hawks acquire Vit Krejci from Thunder
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks acquired guard Vít Krejčí (veet kray-chee) from the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Maurice Harkless and draft considerations. Krejčí appeared in 30 games (eight starts) with the Thunder during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.0 minutes (.407 FG%, .327 3FG%, .864 FT%). He put in 10-or-more points on seven separate occasions last season and notched a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double on March 23 in a win over the Orlando Magic. Krejčí saw action in 14 games (seven starts) with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, netting 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 21.1 minutes (.484 FG%, .447 3FG%). His draft rights were traded to Oklahoma City after being selected by the Washington Wizards with the 37th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
NBA
Chet Holmgren Determined to Make Most of 2022-23 Season
Minutes after he was selected number two overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder’s Chet Holmgren downplayed a question he was asked about expectations for the upcoming year, saying that he just tries to live in the moment. That mindset was true then, on one of the best...
NBA
2022-23 Roster Breakdown: The Ball Handlers
With the first Celtics preseason game just a few days away, it’s time that we break down the roster and give an idea of what the team’s depth chart will look like heading into the 2022-23 Season. Rather than classifying the players with the traditional 1, 2, 3,...
