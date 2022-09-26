Read full article on original website
utahsadventurefamily.com
Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile
A lot of people know about the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary near Kanab. It has become well-known as a sanctuary, or rescue, that treats animals that are currently ownerless with the love and respect that all creatures deserve. But did you know that Best Friends runs a hotel in Kanab that is one hundred percent pet-friendly? Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile is a great hotel, especially for pet owners.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023
CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
890kdxu.com
Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
suindependent.com
Energy And Optimism Abound – St. George Marathon
St. GEORGE— St. George’s signature event, the St. George Marathon, a race that has delighted, inspired, and challenged thousands of runners, volunteers, and spectators for more than four decades, is back for its 46th edition on the morning of Oct. 1. Nearly 5,000 marathon runners from all over the United States and throughout the world converge on St. George to attack the world-renowned 26.2-mile course.
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Woman killed in T-bone, semi-truck crash on Hwy 40
STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after a crash on US-40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Authorities say that a car was turning from the Strawberry Marina to westbound US-40 near Starvation Reservoir when the car was T-boned by an eastbound tanker semi-truck. The […]
kslnewsradio.com
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day
SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah Hotel Has Highest Nightly Rate In North America
(Canyon Point, UT) -- A Utah hotel is charging nearly five-thousand dollars for two people to stay overnight. TravelMag.com says the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point was charging an average of 49-hundred dollars a night during July and August of this year. The resort in southern Utah bills itself as a gateway to national parks such as Zion and the Grand Canyon while offering luxury accommodations and spa services. The nightly price makes it the most expensive hotel in North America and the fifth-most expensive in the world.
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
KSLTV
Woman in custody after fleeing from St. George police, male suspect outstanding
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who fled from them after almost hitting people on a bike path with a moped Wednesday morning. Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell, with St. George police, said they had extra patrols in the area because of an increase in vehicle burglaries when officers noticed a man and a woman on an unregistered moped.
Gephardt Daily
Credit card fraud arrest leads police to ‘clandestine drug lab’ in Santa Clara apartment
SANTA CLARA, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington County man was arrested and booked into jail Sunday on nine felony counts of financial card fraud, and a search warrant served Monday on his former apartment revealed what police are calling a clandestine drug lab. Alejandro Castillo,...
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
