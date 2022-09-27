One of the top public universities in Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is only slightly over 40 years old but has already attained 12th place on the 2022 QS World University Rankings. In addition to a joint medical school with Imperial College London, NTU also has joint labs on campus with multinational companies including Alibaba and BMW. As such, NTU is a leading research institution in the fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and financial technology.

