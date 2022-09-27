ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025

Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa

Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
Animal Vaccine Developer Vbiosci Nets Hundreds of Mns of CNY in Series B Round

Vbiosci (Chinese: 鼎持生物), a leading innovative animal vaccine company, has completed hundreds of millions of CNY in Series B Round, which was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and China Reclamation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金), followed by Longqing Capital (Chinese: 两山基金), Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资), Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投) and Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本). WinX Capital (Chinese: 凯乘资本) served as the financial adviser.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Nanyang Technological University

One of the top public universities in Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is only slightly over 40 years old but has already attained 12th place on the 2022 QS World University Rankings. In addition to a joint medical school with Imperial College London, NTU also has joint labs on campus with multinational companies including Alibaba and BMW. As such, NTU is a leading research institution in the fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and financial technology.
Space and Time Secures $20 Million Strategic Funding Led by Microsoft’s M12 To Automate the World’s Business Logic

Space and Time, a Web3-native data platform that empowers the trustless automation of business logic through patent-pending Proof of SQL cryptography, has secured $20 million in strategic funding from marquee investors led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. At the Intersection of On-chain and Off-chain Data Computation. Other investors participating in...
Singapore's HeadsUp secures $8.5M seed fund led by 645 Ventures

HeadsUp, the Singapore-based conversion engine for product led sales, announced Wednesday that it has closed $8.5 million in seed funding from top software as a service (SaaS) venture capitals, as well as operators at fast-growing SaaS companies. HeadsUp said in a statement that this round of funding was led by...
SCU participates at 18th ASEAN sustainability energy week

SCU has taken part in the 18th edition of the ASEAN sustainability energy week in the Thai capital Bangkok. The company showcased its GRES BESS system, a comprehensive smart product which is fully compatible with microgrids and integration with an energy management system to enable remote control and monitoring from anywhere in the world.
Ethereum security likely to remain under-challenged post-Merge?

Promises of a proof-of-stake regime that might invite more attacks. After years of development and delay, the Ethereum Merge has finally happened. The Merge upgrade is a move to a vastly more energy-efficient, scalable, and secure system with the major change being the validation mechanism for transactions from a proof-of-work method to proof-of-stake (PoS). Since December 2020, Ethereum developers have been running essentially two different versions of the blockchain, Mainnet & Beacon, simultaneously.
Jettainer expands in Asia and reveals ambitious growth plans

ULD management firm Jettainer is hoping to double the size of its managed fleet of ULDs as it adds new gateways in Asia. At the IATA World Cargo Symposium, the company revealed that it would add new gateways in Singapore and Hong Kong and establish its own regional team in Asia.
ABN Amro appoints Carsten Bittner as chief innovation and technology officer

Dutch investment bank ABN Amro is set to appoint Carsten Bittner as its new chief innovation and technology officer (CI&TO). Bittner, who is currently chief technology officer (CTO) at Commerzbank, is set to fill the vacancy left by Christian Bornfeld, who left ABN Amro on 1 May 2022 after four years at the bank.
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday

Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
How the rise of mobile gaming is unlocking new opportunities for marketers

In view of privacy changes by Apple and Google, marketers can look to capitalize on players’ ad receptiveness within the gaming ecosystem, and also leverage on the ripple effect within sticky user communities. Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Candy Crush, Pokemon Go – you’ve definitely heard of, played or spent...
H&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST), the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost inflation, slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses related to its exit from Russia.
Malaysia’s BEYOND4 aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs

BEYOND4, an intelligent multi-tier accelerator ecosystem based in Malaysia, aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs, its top executive said. “We are here today to help you to achieve the dreams of being a successful startup funded by Cradle [Fund], supported by the ecosystem and in three years’ time to create probably not a unicorn…Unicorn is a very hyped-up word now, [but] profitable startup in the next few years,” BEYOND4 Chief Executive Officer S.T Rubaneswaran said at the MYStartup Pre-Accelerator Cohort 1 Demo Day.
