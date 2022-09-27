Read full article on original website
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025
Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
getnews.info
ESS Startup Su-vastika has been granted a patent for a breakthrough IoT-based BMS technology
Technology patent No 403377 has been granted to Su-vastika Solar. It is a start-up company in the field of Energy Storage System/ESS having Solar and Lithium Technologies. It also has strong technology for Emergency Rescue Devices for lift backups. This patent is related to the Battery Management System which controls...
tripsavvy.com
Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa
Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
equalocean.com
Animal Vaccine Developer Vbiosci Nets Hundreds of Mns of CNY in Series B Round
Vbiosci (Chinese: 鼎持生物), a leading innovative animal vaccine company, has completed hundreds of millions of CNY in Series B Round, which was jointly led by 3E Bioventures (Chinese: 本草资本) and China Reclamation Fund (Chinese: 中垦基金), followed by Longqing Capital (Chinese: 两山基金), Shenzhen Oriental Fortune Capital (Chinese: 东方富海), Hangzhou Zheke Investment Management (Chinese: 浙科投资), Suzhou Suxin Venture Capital (Chinese: 苏信创投) and Yijing Capital (Chinese: 沂景资本). WinX Capital (Chinese: 凯乘资本) served as the financial adviser.
Bionic Clothing Innovator CIONIC Secures $12.5M Series A Funding to Revolutionize Human Mobility
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- CIONIC, the innovative bionic clothing company behind the breakthrough Cionic Neural Sleeve, today announced a $12.5M Series A financing. The round was led by BlueRun Ventures, with participation from Caffeinated Capital, EPIC Ventures, JobsOhio Growth Capital Fund, and LDV Capital. This funding follows the Cionic Neural Sleeve’s FDA clearance earlier this year and fuels the manufacturing and delivery of their revolutionary mobility technology to the millions of people living with multiple sclerosis, stroke, cerebral palsy, and other mobility impairments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005270/en/ Cionic Neural Sleeve (Photo: Business Wire)
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Nanyang Technological University
One of the top public universities in Singapore, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is only slightly over 40 years old but has already attained 12th place on the 2022 QS World University Rankings. In addition to a joint medical school with Imperial College London, NTU also has joint labs on campus with multinational companies including Alibaba and BMW. As such, NTU is a leading research institution in the fields of blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and financial technology.
cryptobriefing.com
Space and Time Secures $20 Million Strategic Funding Led by Microsoft’s M12 To Automate the World’s Business Logic
Space and Time, a Web3-native data platform that empowers the trustless automation of business logic through patent-pending Proof of SQL cryptography, has secured $20 million in strategic funding from marquee investors led by Microsoft’s M12 fund. At the Intersection of On-chain and Off-chain Data Computation. Other investors participating in...
technode.global
Singapore's HeadsUp secures $8.5M seed fund led by 645 Ventures
HeadsUp, the Singapore-based conversion engine for product led sales, announced Wednesday that it has closed $8.5 million in seed funding from top software as a service (SaaS) venture capitals, as well as operators at fast-growing SaaS companies. HeadsUp said in a statement that this round of funding was led by...
PV Tech
SCU participates at 18th ASEAN sustainability energy week
SCU has taken part in the 18th edition of the ASEAN sustainability energy week in the Thai capital Bangkok. The company showcased its GRES BESS system, a comprehensive smart product which is fully compatible with microgrids and integration with an energy management system to enable remote control and monitoring from anywhere in the world.
technode.global
AXA Hong Kong partners with The Sandbox to become first insurer in Hong Kong to enter metaverse
The Sandbox, a Hong Kong-based decentralised gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, and AXA Hong Kong, a Hong Kong-based insurer, announced Wednesday that AXA will become the first insurer in Hong Kong to enter The Sandbox metaverse. AXA has acquired a 3×3 LAND, upon which it will...
technode.global
Ethereum security likely to remain under-challenged post-Merge?
Promises of a proof-of-stake regime that might invite more attacks. After years of development and delay, the Ethereum Merge has finally happened. The Merge upgrade is a move to a vastly more energy-efficient, scalable, and secure system with the major change being the validation mechanism for transactions from a proof-of-work method to proof-of-stake (PoS). Since December 2020, Ethereum developers have been running essentially two different versions of the blockchain, Mainnet & Beacon, simultaneously.
aircargonews.net
Jettainer expands in Asia and reveals ambitious growth plans
ULD management firm Jettainer is hoping to double the size of its managed fleet of ULDs as it adds new gateways in Asia. At the IATA World Cargo Symposium, the company revealed that it would add new gateways in Singapore and Hong Kong and establish its own regional team in Asia.
fintechfutures.com
ABN Amro appoints Carsten Bittner as chief innovation and technology officer
Dutch investment bank ABN Amro is set to appoint Carsten Bittner as its new chief innovation and technology officer (CI&TO). Bittner, who is currently chief technology officer (CTO) at Commerzbank, is set to fill the vacancy left by Christian Bornfeld, who left ABN Amro on 1 May 2022 after four years at the bank.
Shock therapy: turmoil engulfs Britishvolt’s £3.8bn battery factory
Future of company hailed by Boris Johnson as cornerstone of his ‘global green industrial revolution’ is hanging in the balance
crowdfundinsider.com
NAB Ventures Leads $6M Investment in Fintech Platform Thriday
Thriday, the “all-in-one” financial management platform, takes another leap on its mission to become the fastest way for SMEs “to manage their banking, accounting, and tax with a circa $6 million pre-Series A round led by NAB Ventures and significant participation from existing investor Lempriere Capital.”. This...
technode.global
How the rise of mobile gaming is unlocking new opportunities for marketers
In view of privacy changes by Apple and Google, marketers can look to capitalize on players’ ad receptiveness within the gaming ecosystem, and also leverage on the ripple effect within sticky user communities. Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Candy Crush, Pokemon Go – you’ve definitely heard of, played or spent...
H&M June-August profits dive as Russia exit stings
STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST), the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a much smaller-than-expected June-August pretax profit amid cost inflation, slowing consumer spending and one-off expenses related to its exit from Russia.
Welfare group reports severe breaches on Romanian fur farms
SIGHISOARA, Romania (AP) — In a dingy basement, chinchillas bred to provide the fashion industry with their fur bite the wire of cages that are stacked floor-to-ceiling with no natural light, as their babies struggle across the wire-mesh floors. The scene captured on video is among the findings from...
technode.global
Malaysia’s BEYOND4 aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs
BEYOND4, an intelligent multi-tier accelerator ecosystem based in Malaysia, aims to build more profitable startups with its accelerator programs, its top executive said. “We are here today to help you to achieve the dreams of being a successful startup funded by Cradle [Fund], supported by the ecosystem and in three years’ time to create probably not a unicorn…Unicorn is a very hyped-up word now, [but] profitable startup in the next few years,” BEYOND4 Chief Executive Officer S.T Rubaneswaran said at the MYStartup Pre-Accelerator Cohort 1 Demo Day.
