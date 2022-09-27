Read full article on original website
Coming this October to the Pajama Factory...
Williamsport, Pa. — This October, the Pajama Factory will be hosting a variety of events for all interests and ages from comedy shows to open mic nights and gallery displays. Celebrate this wonderful season with the tenants of the Pajama Factory and their special guests! Kicking off the month, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Pajama Factory will feature The Plus Ones Comedy Show hosted by Emily Flake, featuring Rasheed Wesley, Billy Kelly, Calvin Cato, Gaston Almonte, and Josh Gondelman. The show will be held in...
LIST: Fall activities in northeastern and central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With dropping temperatures and leaves changing, the fall equinox on September 22 marks the official end of summer and the beginning of fall. Eyewitness News has compiled an ongoing list of some of the best fall activities you could check out. Here’s our list for some apple picking, pumpkin patches, and other […]
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
'Deja New' - Life skills class opens store in Susquehanna County
KINGSLEY, Pa. — "Deja New at the View" is the newest way to shop at the Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County. "Deja vu, it's like they have the shirt that is not new to them, but it is new to us," explained seventh grader Genevieve Heil. The...
HPN News Update – September 29, 2022
The Mansfield Foundation has moved into a new building, the combat cross was awarded to two Tioga County Deputies, and the Mansfield Marching Band is on their way to London. These are today’s headlines for HPN News, brought to you by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Credits:. Videography: Johnathan Morgan.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
“Go Gold” for Childhood Cancer Awareness
The members of the Southern Tioga Gridiron Club are very active in supporting North Penn-Mansfield Football. On Friday September 30th they, along with Blossburg, Warren L. Miller and Liberty elementary student council members will be supporting children who have or may be impacted by childhood cancer. The Children’s Cancer Research...
Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Third Times The Charm! This Nichols NY Inn Is The ‘Best Haunted Hotel’ In America
We are about a month away from Halloween and we are proud to announce that the best haunted hotel in the United States is in our backyard. After a couple of near misses, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols hit #1. They took first place this year in the...
Amazing Huge estate sale in Muncy PA - Starting Wed September 28th, 2022
The next sale is here! We have to start by Saying Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. That is right, 4 days with Wednesday sale hours between 12 noon and 6pm. This is to give most everyone a chance to shop this great sale who have to work during the days of our normal sales. The calendar dates of the sale are September 28-October 1, 2022. Our hours for the remainder of our sale will be Thursday-Friday 9am-4pm and Saturday 9am-noon. Please note, guns will only be shown between the hours of 5pm-6pm on Wednesday, Thursday we will show firearms from...
Preserve in Wyoming County to become state park
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A soft breeze blows through this part of Wyoming County as nature unfolds above your head and at your feet. This is the Howland Preserve on Vosburg Road, north of Tunkhannock. The jagged rocks peek through the trees, towering above the river that nearly encircles these hundreds of acres.
Spaghetti Dinner & Auction to Benefit Fisher Cole
On October 16 the Canton American Legion will be hosting a Benefit Spaghetti Dinner and Chinese Auction to support Fisher Cole. The event will take place at 465 Springbrook Drive, from 1:00pm to 4:00pm. Fisher was involved in an ATV accident in August of 2022. He sustained injuries that necessitated...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
Corning native riding out Hurricane Ian
(WENY) -- Debbie Dupuy and her husband moved down to Frostproof, Florida permanently in July from Corning. They're one of roughly 40 residents who are staying put in their housing complex, Whispering Pines, during Hurricane Ian. “Luckily, right now, we don't have any evacuation notices for our immediate area, so...
Mansfield Foundation Has a New Home
Mansfield Foundation has moved across the street to a new location, 54 South Main Street, with renewed excitement for the good work that it does. The large brick building had been the telephone company, donut shop, video rental store and a restaurant. Now, fully remodeled, the building will serve as the home for the Mansfield Foundation and has a prominent presence on Main Street.
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
A century of Renovo history now boarded up
RENOVO, PA – A part of Renovo’s history now sits empty, waiting for the wrecking ball. The last family remaining in Renovo’s condemned 14th Street row houses moved out last week. Shortly thereafter a Renovo Borough crew moved in and boarded up access to the block-long building (former residents still have access to their garages at the rear of the structure).
